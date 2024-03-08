Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

ASX-listed companies flock to private markets

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 8 MAR 2024   12:35PM

The latest ASX monthly activity report shows a trend of more delistings than new market entries, indicative of a shift towards private markets.

The total ASX-listed companies dropped from 2289 in February last year to 2183 in February 2024, a near 1% decrease with 106 fewer companies.

By February 2024, some 110 companies withdrew from the ASX this financial year, up from 75 last year.

New listings fell by 20%, with 38 new entries compared to 47 in the previous year.

EQT Capital Raising managing director of client relations Martin Donnelly said this trend reflects a global shift towards privatisation for simpler ownership and improved capital flow.

"Australian investors are strategically pivoting towards private markets in pursuit of diversification and higher returns. With the public markets contracting, private assets offer fresh opportunities for building resilient portfolios and tapping into substantial value creation beyond the public sphere," he said.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, financial advisers have been exploring private markets, with fund managers making opportunities more accessible to a broader investor spectrum.

Diversification, better, returns, and increased accessibly have helped grow Australia's private assets to $118 billion by September 2022, according to Preqin and the Australian Investment Council.

"Private markets are fast becoming democratised within the Australian market, with many companies creating avenues for wholesale investors, advised clients and even retail investors to buy into these assets," Donnelly added.

Notably, EQT launched EQT Nexus in Australia in September 2023, offering wholesale investors, including high-net-worth individuals and family offices, access to its institutional portfolio and deal flow.

Read more: ASXEQT Capital RaisingMartin DonnellyAustralian Investment CouncilEQT NexusFinancial StandardPreqin
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

InvestSMART launches investing platform
ASX settles $1.05m fine for transparency failures
Iress share price jumps on takeover rumours
Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF
Count completes Diverger acquisition
DASS settlement pending court approval, victims urged to claim
ASX issues first corporate bond, underwritten by Westpac
Superannuation fund returns underperformed SMSFs: Research
Betashares to launch Nasdaq ETFs
Alex Dunnin bids farewell to Rainmaker

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper to deploy £8 billion in the UK

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper is set to deploy more than £8 billion of new capital into the UK, projecting its investment portfolio to surpass £18 billion by 2030.

EG to target intermediaries

CHLOE WALKER
The real estate giant plans to expand into the intermediaries sector with the recent hire of Mark Weingarth as its director of business management.

Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
VanEck chief executive and managing director of Asia Pacific Arian Neiron has reported an increase in interest from financial advisers and brokers for a Bitcoin ETF on the ASX.

More than 40% of women unprepared for retirement: CFS

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
About 44% of women are not financially prepared for retirement, according to Colonial First State.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach