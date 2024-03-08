ASX-listed companies flock to private markets

The latest ASX monthly activity report shows a trend of more delistings than new market entries, indicative of a shift towards private markets.

The total ASX-listed companies dropped from 2289 in February last year to 2183 in February 2024, a near 1% decrease with 106 fewer companies.

By February 2024, some 110 companies withdrew from the ASX this financial year, up from 75 last year.

New listings fell by 20%, with 38 new entries compared to 47 in the previous year.

EQT Capital Raising managing director of client relations Martin Donnelly said this trend reflects a global shift towards privatisation for simpler ownership and improved capital flow.

"Australian investors are strategically pivoting towards private markets in pursuit of diversification and higher returns. With the public markets contracting, private assets offer fresh opportunities for building resilient portfolios and tapping into substantial value creation beyond the public sphere," he said.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, financial advisers have been exploring private markets, with fund managers making opportunities more accessible to a broader investor spectrum.

Diversification, better, returns, and increased accessibly have helped grow Australia's private assets to $118 billion by September 2022, according to Preqin and the Australian Investment Council.

"Private markets are fast becoming democratised within the Australian market, with many companies creating avenues for wholesale investors, advised clients and even retail investors to buy into these assets," Donnelly added.

Notably, EQT launched EQT Nexus in Australia in September 2023, offering wholesale investors, including high-net-worth individuals and family offices, access to its institutional portfolio and deal flow.