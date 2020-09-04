ASIC bans crypto scammer

ASIC has banned a former national representative of a cryptocurrency investment scheme from financial services for seven years, after it was found he engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct.

New South Wales based John Louis Anthony Bigatton has copped the banning; with the regulator noting its investigation was still ongoing.

Between august 2017 and January 2018, Bigatton served as the Australian national representative of online cryptocurrency platform BitConnect, as well as its investment scheme BitConnect Lending Platform.

ASIC alleges that Bigatton provided unlicensed financial product advice and engaged in conduct which was misleading, deceptive or was likely to mislead or deceive investors.

Further, ASIC found Bigatton to not be a "fit and proper person to provide financial services; is not adequately trained, or is not competent, to provide a financial service or financial services; and is likely to contravene a financial services law".

Bigatton has the right to appeal the banning with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

It comes after the corporate watchdog recently issued an alert on the dangers of cryptocurrency scams during COVID-19.

The alert noted that most cryptocurrency "investment schemes" reported to ASIC were "outright scams".

During the COVID-19 crisis, the watchdog has seen a 20% increase in reports from consumers losing money in cryptocurrency scams between March and May this year.