Art, rare coins cause issues for SMSFs

At the SMSFA Conference a question around rare coins and artworks held in an SMSF sparked serious compliance concerns.

Super Sphere director Belinda Aisbett, Elite Super director Katrina Fletcher and ATO director Kellie Grant hosted a discussion panel at the conference.

During the session, an accountant asked what to do with a client who has artworks and rare coins in their SMSF.

Providing a real-life example, the accountant said a client of his was looking to offload the artwork to get it out of the SMSF, but the client was resistant to sell - saying auction houses would take a portion of the sale price and leave his SMSF worse-off.

The client asked whether he could buy the artworks from his own SMSF. But who values the artwork?

Creating further complexity, the client's home was burnt down in the recent bushfires and the rare coin collection melted.

"The coins were in the home... and apparently there's no metallic bits left even," the accountant said.

Aisbett pointed out if the accountant is not also a financial adviser he shouldn't be giving advice about whether or not to sell the art.

"Unless your licensed to provide advice, it's illegal to give a client directions on their investments," Aisbett said.

"If the coins have melted there's an insurance claim. If there's no insurance [on an SMSF asset] then there's compliance issues."

Fletcher couldn't believe rare coins that were the property of an SMSF would be held in a home and not in a fire proof safe.

As for the art valuation, Aisbett pointed out they need to be valued by an independent valuer. However, he can buy them from the SMSF himself.

The assets being held in the home is, of course, an issue in itself.

Under law, items can generally not be stored personally if they are owned by an SMSF, Aisbett explained.