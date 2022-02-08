AIST, MetLife tackle underinsurance issue

MetLife and the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees have joined forces to raise awareness about the importance of group insurance in a bid to tackle the underinsurance problem.

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck told Financial Standard that this partnership will ensure profit-to-member funds can work towards having a highly informed and connected approach to strengthening insurance inside superannuation.

MetLife chief executive Richard Nunn said: "We do a lot of work with our partner super funds to help them help them engage their member base. We know that members that have insurance are more likely to be engaged with their super and are more likely to be retained within the fund."

Over the last three to four years, Nunn said the sector has recognised the importance of member engagement.

"The sector has woken up to and realised that superannuation and insurance are low-engagement sector, but they are really important financial products for our customers and their members; and that the more engaged they are, the more likely they are to get the maximum benefits out of these products," he said.

Scheerlinck added that insurance in super is a lifeline for many who find themselves in life changing situations.

"[We] are proud to be partnering with MetLife to ensure that insurance products and services continue to be fit for purpose and deliver great value for super fund members," she said.

The two-year initiative will run between 2022 and 2023, with MetLife acting as the life insurance partner at AIST events.

The partnership will also see the two organisations create content, analyse data and launch research into the group insurance sector.