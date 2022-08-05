Activus SMAs now available to more advisers

Newspaper icon
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 5 AUG 2022   10:58AM

Activus Investment Advisors is making its suite of SMA portfolios available on platform for the first time, partnering with Macquarie Wrap.

The Activ-ator range was launched four years ago, comprising multi-asset portfolios with four risk profiles ranging from high growth to conservate, and including low-cost, indexed portfolios. Assets within the portfolios include alternatives, A-REITs, Aussie and global equities, fixed income and cash.

The portfolios leverage the 45 years of combined experience in the Activus team, led by managing director and founder Robert Talevski.

Talevski said the launch on Macquarie Wrap is in response to growing demand from financial advisers for access.

While the Activ-ator Balanced Portfolio returned -5.50% for the year to June 30, over three years it's seen a return of 7.61%, he said.

"The core part of Activus' investment philosophy is being nimble, active, and responding to opportunities and risk in a timely manner. This is especially important in this volatile environment. Our beliefs are well reflected in our professionally and dynamically managed multi-asset portfolios," Talevski said.

Advisers already have access to Activus products, with managed discretionary accounts and model portfolios available across several platforms. This marks an expansion of its offering.

"Activus is excited to partner with one of Australia's largest wrap platforms, Macquarie Wrap, to offer its best-idea portfolios through the SMA framework on the platform," Talevski said.

