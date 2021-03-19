360 Capital to raise $93m

Investment and funds management group 360 Capital has launched an equity raising for up to $93.4 million to support the recapitalisation and restructure of Dealt Group.

The investment manager said upon completion of the raise Dealt, formerly known as Velocity Property Group, will be targeting a 6% annual return from investment activities as well as potential capital growth from other activities.

Dealt have appointed a capital raising and broker team comprised of Cambridge Investment Partners, Shaw and Partners and Vested to assist with the raise.

Dealt is a fully integrated real estate debt platform, originating, broking and managing Australian and New Zealand debt investments.

Currently, Dealt's electronic marketplace has 67 Australian non-bank lenders and 485 brokers signed up to its platform.

In a letter to shareholders and investors, 360 Capital chair David van Aanholt said tighter regulatory constraints and consistent shrug demand for credit has seen a gradual contraction of the major banks and the emergence of private, non-bank lenders to fill the gap.

"This trend is expected to continue, creating attractive opportunities for Dealt Group to broker, lend and manage commercial real estate (CRA) loans," van Aanholt said.

"Dealt has recently been established as one of Australia's first real time CRE finance marketplaces to assist borrowers secure non-bank finance."

Van Aanholt said an investment in Dealt will offer stapled security holders a target return of 6%, regular income, with distributions paid monthly, and proposed exposure to a diversified portfolio amongst other things.

He said it will likely take around six months to fully deploy the capital raised into a diversified portfolio of CRE loans.