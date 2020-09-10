NEWS
Investment
360 Capital succeeds in LIC raid
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 10 SEP 2020   12:44PM

Fresh off the back of buying an 18.3% stake in Evans Dixon, 360 Capital has tallied up another victory as unitholders of a credit LIC it tried to take over voted in its favour.

Unitholders of the Australian Enhanced Income Fund (AYF) yesterday afternoon approved 360's attempt to replace current responsible entity, Elstree Investment Management, with 360 Capital Funds Management.

The Australian Enhanced Income Fund (AYF) was listed on the ASX in October 2006 and invests in up to 35 ASX-listed debt equity hybrid securities. Melbourne-based Elstree Investment Management acted as the responsible entity.

360's interest in the LIC came as it looked to build out its funds management business. In February, it bought equities manager Ralton (which previously sat under Melbourne multi-boutique Copia Investment Partners).

It also wanted to list a credit fund, focused on invest in middle market private credit opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. However, it hit the brakes on listing in May, citing COVID volatility and decided to run the strategy as an unlisted fund.

For AYF, 360 approached with multiple proposals (including a special payment to each unitholder) but was rebuffed, with Elstree at one point saying the liquidity problem had been solved.

360 also increased its shareholding and hence voting power in tandem in AYF over the period, ending as the largest shareholder at present.

"[We are] the largest unitholder in the fund and [look] forward to benefiting alongside fellow unitholders in the fund's new growth strategy set out in the documents previously sent to unitholders, namely broadening its investment mandate and improving returns for all unitholders," it said in company filings yesterday after the 2pm vote, which ended with a yes to changing responsible entity from 99.84% of AYF unitholders.

