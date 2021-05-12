What instos want from managers

The latest Morrow Sodali institutional investor survey has revealed what some of the largest institutional investors in the world want from fund managers and companies.

The survey asked 40 institutional investors, representing US $29 trillion in assets under management, about their priorities.

Morrow Sodali reported that institutional investors see lots of room for improvement in ESG.

In 2021, they firmly expect to see links between climate change and financial risks and opportunities identified by boards.

The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures was a priority for 75% of investors surveyed. They either expect companies to align with these disclosures or explain in detail why they believe it is not necessary.

One of the big shifts in attitude among institutional investors is the thinking around financial incentives for sustainability performance.

Now, 95% of investors said they support the inclusion of sustainability performance metric in short-term incentive plans. When investors were asked the same question in 2018, 8% had no opinion and 29% said sustainability metrics were not important to annual incentives.

Alongside sustainability, 95% of investors want to see ESG performance metrics incorporated into executive incentive plans.

"Aside from poor financial performance, poor strategic decisions were the factor most likely to lead an investor to support an activist. When asked what ESG factors might lead them to support an activist, 66% of respondents identified a lack of response to an ESG shareholder resolution as the most pressing issue," the report said.

"Last year the survey proposed a slightly different but similar question about how investors would seek to influence boards to pay more attention to ESG issues, and this option received only 21% support. It is notable that the support for this option has increased dramatically in 2021. This clearly reflects the overarching theme of investor responses this year: the increasingly sharp focus on climate change at a global level."