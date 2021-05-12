NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
What instos want from managers
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 MAY 2021   12:15PM

The latest Morrow Sodali institutional investor survey has revealed what some of the largest institutional investors in the world want from fund managers and companies.

The survey asked 40 institutional investors, representing US $29 trillion in assets under management, about their priorities.

Morrow Sodali reported that institutional investors see lots of room for improvement in ESG.

In 2021, they firmly expect to see links between climate change and financial risks and opportunities identified by boards.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures was a priority for 75% of investors surveyed. They either expect companies to align with these disclosures or explain in detail why they believe it is not necessary.

One of the big shifts in attitude among institutional investors is the thinking around financial incentives for sustainability performance.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Now, 95% of investors said they support the inclusion of sustainability performance metric in short-term incentive plans. When investors were asked the same question in 2018, 8% had no opinion and 29% said sustainability metrics were not important to annual incentives.

Alongside sustainability, 95% of investors want to see ESG performance metrics incorporated into executive incentive plans.

"Aside from poor financial performance, poor strategic decisions were the factor most likely to lead an investor to support an activist. When asked what ESG factors might lead them to support an activist, 66% of respondents identified a lack of response to an ESG shareholder resolution as the most pressing issue," the report said.

"Last year the survey proposed a slightly different but similar question about how investors would seek to influence boards to pay more attention to ESG issues, and this option received only 21% support. It is notable that the support for this option has increased dramatically in 2021. This clearly reflects the overarching theme of investor responses this year: the increasingly sharp focus on climate change at a global level."

Read more: USESGMorrow SodaliTask Force
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
How managers win ESG mandates
Perennial establishes ESG boutique
First Sentier launches ESG debt strategy
TIAA commits to net zero
BlackRock hires from AMP Capital
Evergreen Consultants bolsters team
Climate change worse than pandemic: UK regulator
ESG managed accounts on the rise
Aberdeen Standard rejigs Aussie equities fund
Computershare to buy Wells Fargo corporate trust business
Editor's Choice
Rest hires from Cbus, BT
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $62 billion industry super fund Rest has strengthened its internal investment team with two key appointments.
Super funds slam budget's super gap measures
KANIKA SOOD
Superannuation funds welcomed the budget's move to dump the $450 threshold, but called out a lack of measures to close the super gap.
What instos want from managers
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The latest Morrow Sodali institutional investor survey has revealed what some of the largest institutional investors in the world want from fund managers and companies.
Low FASEA pass rate continues
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The March FASEA exam results show that January's lower pass rate may become a trend in 2021.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.