Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Warakirri adds winery to fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 3 MAY 2022   12:44PM

Warakirri Asset Management has announced settlement of Chromy Estate, the home of Josef Chromy Wines in Tasmania, which it has added to its Diversified Agriculture Fund.

The state-of-the-art winery, 61-hectare vineyard, restaurant, and cellar door assets will be acquired by Warakirri and transitioned into a long-term lease arrangement with Endeavour Group, which has acquired the related Josef Chromy Wines business and brands for their Paragon Wine Estates fine wine portfolio.

This is the fifth investment of the Warakirri Diversified Agriculture Fund (Fund).

The fund, which has now deployed more than $80 million with capital commitments from wholesale investors across family offices, charities, advisory groups, and superannuation funds, provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of high-quality agricultural assets under a real estate investment trust structure.

Portfolio manager Steve Jarrott said: "We're delighted to bring the Chromy Estate asset into the Warakirri stable and excited by the opportunity to partner with such a high calibre industry leader as Endeavour Group."

"Under the new ownership structure, we expect to see further growth and development of both the assets and the wine business, in what will be an exciting period for the brand and the property."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

Warakirri head of cropping and diversified agriculture Adrian Goonan added: "Josef Chromy is an icon of the industry, and the assets embody the quality and class of Tasmanian fine wine."

"It's a privilege to be entrusted as a long-term steward of the property, and to play a role in continuing the Josef Chromy legacy."

Read more: Josef ChromyWarakirri Asset ManagementEndeavour GroupWarakirri Diversified Agriculture FundAdrian GoonanSteve Jarrott
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Warakirri Asset Management strengthens retail focus
Warakirri acquires stone fruit orchards
Equity Trustees hires from Warakirri
Multi-boutique appoints head of private wealth
Multi-boutique creates new relationships role
Charter Hall REIT, Hostplus acquire ALE
UniSuper moves on climate targets
Multi-boutique launches farmland fund
Boutique extends GBST partnership
Warakirri launches retail funds

Editor's Choice

AIST adds to executive leadership

CHLOE WALKER
The former regional head for AustralianSuper in the UK has joined the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees as general manager, memberships and partnerships.

Future Fund battles challenging markets

CHLOE WALKER
Future Fund's investment holdings slipped 1.5% over the three months ended March 31, now sitting just shy of $201 billion.

CFS awards stewardship mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Colonial First State has appointed EOS at Federated Hermes for proxy advisory services.

Breach reporting regime a distraction: Report

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A survey of compliance professionals has found 67% believe ASIC's breach reporting rules distract from other issues and the greatest proportion of reports filed relate to financial advice failures.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.