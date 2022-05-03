Warakirri adds winery to fund

Warakirri Asset Management has announced settlement of Chromy Estate, the home of Josef Chromy Wines in Tasmania, which it has added to its Diversified Agriculture Fund.

The state-of-the-art winery, 61-hectare vineyard, restaurant, and cellar door assets will be acquired by Warakirri and transitioned into a long-term lease arrangement with Endeavour Group, which has acquired the related Josef Chromy Wines business and brands for their Paragon Wine Estates fine wine portfolio.

This is the fifth investment of the Warakirri Diversified Agriculture Fund (Fund).

The fund, which has now deployed more than $80 million with capital commitments from wholesale investors across family offices, charities, advisory groups, and superannuation funds, provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of high-quality agricultural assets under a real estate investment trust structure.

Portfolio manager Steve Jarrott said: "We're delighted to bring the Chromy Estate asset into the Warakirri stable and excited by the opportunity to partner with such a high calibre industry leader as Endeavour Group."

"Under the new ownership structure, we expect to see further growth and development of both the assets and the wine business, in what will be an exciting period for the brand and the property."

Warakirri head of cropping and diversified agriculture Adrian Goonan added: "Josef Chromy is an icon of the industry, and the assets embody the quality and class of Tasmanian fine wine."

"It's a privilege to be entrusted as a long-term steward of the property, and to play a role in continuing the Josef Chromy legacy."