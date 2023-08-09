Wall Street firms slugged $442m for recordkeeping breach

BNP Paribas Securities, Moelis & Company, and Wells Fargo are among 11 firms that copped massive fines that totalled US$289 million ($442m) after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) found that they used personal apps to conduct business.

From at least 2019, the 11 firms admitted they used "off-channel communications" in the form of iMessage, WhatsApp, and Signal to discuss deals and other businesses of their employers, which amounted to violating federal securities laws.

Failing to maintain and preserve required records, as a result, has deprived the SEC to obtain such communications when it came to conducting various investigations.

The failures involved employees at multiple levels of authority, including supervisors and senior executives, the SEC said.

Wells Fargo Securities and its subsidiaries will pay US$125 million in penalties; BNP Paribas Securities and SG Americas Securities will each pay US$35 million; BMO Capital Markets and Mizuho Securities USA will each pay US$25 million; and Houlihan Lokey Capital agreed to pay US$15 million.

Furthermore, Moelis & Company and Wedbush Securities each copped a US$10 million penalty, while SMBC Nikko Securities America is forced to pay US$9 million.

"Each of the broker-dealers was charged with violating certain recordkeeping provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and with failing to reasonably supervise with a view to preventing and detecting those violations," the SEC said.

"Wedbush Securities Inc., a dually registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, was additionally charged with violating certain recordkeeping provisions of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and with failing to reasonably supervise with a view to preventing and detecting those violations."

SEC deputy director of enforcement Sanjay Wadhwa commented that recordkeeping failures such as these undermine the SEC's ability to exercise effective regulatory oversight, often at the expense of investors.

"The 11 firms settling today have acknowledged that their conduct violated the law regarding these crucial requirements and are implementing measures to prevent future similar violations. However, we know that other SEC-regulated entities have committed similar violations, and so our work to enforce industry-wide compliance continues," Wadhwa said.

As part of the crackdown on maintaining proper recordkeeping, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission separately fined Wells Fargo Bank, BNP Paribas Securities, SG Americas Securities, Société Générale, Bank of Montreal, and Wedbush Securities for related conduct.