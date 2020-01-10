VFMC chief risk officer to depart

VFMC has confirmed its chief risk officer is set to exit later this month, appointing a former Vanguard executive to the role on an interim basis.

In a statement to Financial Standard, VFMC chief executive Lisa Gray has confirmed Bryony Hayes will depart the Victorian government's investment specialist on January 17.

Hayes is taking on a similar role at a corporate superannuation fund, VFMC said.

Gray thanked Hayes for her significant contribution to VFMC over the last six years and wished her every success in her new role.

She has served in the role since October 2013, having joined from Hastings Funds Management where she was director, head of risk and compliance for five years.

While VFMC hunts for a permanent replacement, Lucy Carr will lead the risk function on an interim basis.

Carr was most recently head of human resources at Vanguard Investments Australia, and also previously held the role of head of enterprise risk management.

Carr has been with Vanguard since 2011. Previously she served as group operational risk manager for AXA prior to its merger with AMP and has also held senior roles with EY.