UBS makes private wealth strategy shift

UBS has announced a shift within its $3.6 trillion (US$2.6 trillion) global wealth management business, set to see the wealth manager advise private clients to invest in sustainable assets over more traditional solutions.

UBS claims it is the first major global financial institution to make this shift.

The firm's global wealth management co-president Iqbal Khan said the shift towards sustainable products and services is "only just beginning".

"We believe sustainable investments will prove to be one of the most exciting and durable opportunities for private clients in the years and decades ahead," he said.

The wealth manager believes a 100% sustainable portfolio can deliver similar or potentially higher returns compared to traditional portfolios, and can also offer strong diversification for clients invested globally.

"COVID-19 has put the exclamation point on one of the most important shifts in financial services in a generation," UBS global wealth management co-president and UBS Americas president Tom Naratil said.

"The pandemic has brought the vulnerability and interconnected nature of our societies and industries to the forefront of investors' minds and shown that sustainability considerations cannot be ignored."

However, not all sustainable investments are created equal, UBS global wealth management chief investment officer Mark Haefele said.

"Investors need a properly diversified sustainable portfolio that has the flexibility to source new opportunities and consider new risks," he said.

"A well-designed sustainable portfolio can adapt to evolving market and economic environments, and help clients weather the kind of volatility that we expect to persist throughout much of the decade ahead."

UBS currently manages $670 billion (US$488 billion) in core sustainable assets.

UBS' wealth management business was acquired by Crestone Wealth Management in 2016, after the firm announced it would be exiting the wealth management arena in 2015.