Sustainability will send some broke: Research

Efforts to become more sustainable will challenge many firms and perhaps even bankrupt some, experts from MFS Investment Management have noted.

In a new research note, MFS global investment strategist Robert Almeida and research analyst Robert Wilson shared insights on the problematic side of the global push towards sustainability.

"What is often lost in the current ESG narrative is financial materiality, which naturally affects asset prices," Almeida and Wilson said.

"While the global labor shortage is seemingly a function of the pandemic and stimulus, it's also part and parcel of the broader ESG movement. Beginning a few decades back, increased globalisation and robotics gave corporations an advantage over labor.

"But in the last business cycle, where policymakers lowered rates to the zero-bound to promote hiring, chief financial officers opted for buybacks instead, culminating in the widest levels of income inequality of our lifetimes as investors got rich and the economy and labor were left behind. Now the tide has turned, and labor is pushing back, demanding higher wages, and getting them. We shouldn't be surprised."

They added that in the current environment, producers of fossil fuels and products reliant on their use face extreme hurdles.

"Many in the oil industry are banking on a growing middle class in emerging markets to underpin demand and help maintain the status quo," Almeida and Wilson said.

"However, over two thirds of oil demand is tied to automobiles powered with internal combustion engines, which we believe will become antique in the not-too-distant future. Cumbersome organisations that are slow to adapt to change are unlikely to survive."

To back up their point, Almeida and Wilson say that in the last 100 years industry incumbents have typically failed to survive in the face of disruptive technologies.

"The move toward sustainability is a disruptive force akin to the industrial revolution or the advent of the Internet. It will define society and the investment landscape for decades. But it won't be free," they said.

"There will be some winners and some very big losers. And this new paradigm is unfolding when risk premia are at all-time lows, making the responsible allocation of capital even more important."