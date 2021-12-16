Shareholders reject Westpac remuneration report

Disgruntled Westpac shareholders rejected the remuneration report at the bank's annual general meeting yesterday.

Twenty-nine percent of shareholders voted down adopting the remuneration report, marking the first strike. Should 25% or more shareholders protest the pay package next year, Westpac will face a board spill.

The remuneration report included chief executive Peter King's package of $2.4 million as base salary, and variable incentives of $2.4 million for the short term and $3.2 million for the long term.

Non-executive directors' fees would stay as is, while the report also proposed eliminating variable rewards and bonuses for 14,000 other employees.

Shareholders could not see pass the full year September results, which recorded a 138% jump in statutory profit to $5.5 billion.

The bank attributed the earnings jump to a combination of turning around impairment charges and growing its mortgages, institutional and business portfolios.

"Overall, the result was disappointing, leading to a drop in our market value for which I apologise unreservedly on behalf of the board," Westpac chair John McFarlane told the AGM.

"Be assured, remedial action has been instituted by the board and management to improve performance going forward, including a plan to reduce costs materially over the next three years without jeopardising investment in infrastructure and revenue."

Westpac has overhauled its executive line-up and now comprises two thirds of senior managers that have been recruited externally.

"On a personal note, in the early days, I found Westpac's embedded culture and processes quite frustrating, which made getting traction on the outcomes we needed more difficult. Fortunately, with the changes to management this has improved considerably," he said.

In 2018, Westpac shareholders also rejected the remuneration report, joining the likes of AMP and NAB.