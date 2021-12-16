NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Shareholders reject Westpac remuneration report

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 16 DEC 2021   12:29PM

Disgruntled Westpac shareholders rejected the remuneration report at the bank's annual general meeting yesterday.

Twenty-nine percent of shareholders voted down adopting the remuneration report, marking the first strike. Should 25% or more shareholders protest the pay package next year, Westpac will face a board spill.

The remuneration report included chief executive Peter King's package of $2.4 million as base salary, and variable incentives of $2.4 million for the short term and $3.2 million for the long term.

Non-executive directors' fees would stay as is, while the report also proposed eliminating variable rewards and bonuses for 14,000 other employees.

Shareholders could not see pass the full year September results, which recorded a 138% jump in statutory profit to $5.5 billion.

The bank attributed the earnings jump to a combination of turning around impairment charges and growing its mortgages, institutional and business portfolios.

"Overall, the result was disappointing, leading to a drop in our market value for which I apologise unreservedly on behalf of the board," Westpac chair John McFarlane told the AGM.

"Be assured, remedial action has been instituted by the board and management to improve performance going forward, including a plan to reduce costs materially over the next three years without jeopardising investment in infrastructure and revenue."

Westpac has overhauled its executive line-up and now comprises two thirds of senior managers that have been recruited externally.

"On a personal note, in the early days, I found Westpac's embedded culture and processes quite frustrating, which made getting traction on the outcomes we needed more difficult. Fortunately, with the changes to management this has improved considerably," he said.

In 2018, Westpac shareholders also rejected the remuneration report, joining the likes of AMP and NAB.

Read more: WestpacJohn McFarlanePeter King
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC files numerous cases against Westpac
Jameson Capital hires investment director
FSC names acting chief executive
Mine Super appoints chief executive
Backlash after 'unprecedented' ASIC action against Westpac
Industry fund chief steps down, successor named
InvestSMART launches ethical product
BT confirms changes to super business
Shaw and Partners appoints sales lead
Brian Hartzer in new role

Editor's Choice

HESTA leads trustee board diversity

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Superannuation fund HESTA has the highest number of women on its trustee board with nine females versus five males.

MLC Life adds to retail distribution team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
The life insurer has made a series of appointments to its retail distribution team in the hopes of strengthening its licensee and adviser relationships.

Super for home deposits could ignite new boom

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:04PM
Research from the McKell Institute has suggested that allowing home buyers to dip into their superannuation for a deposit could ignite a further house price boom.

FSC names acting chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
The Financial Services Council appointed an acting chief executive as it looks to replace Sally Loane, who steps down on December 23.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.