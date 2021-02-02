Sequoia completes acquisitions

Seqouia Financial Group's subsidiary Docs Centre has completed the acquisition of corporate registry firm Panthercorp from Easton Investments and finalised a purchase of assets.

The integrated financial services company funded the $1.7 million purchase of Panthercorp from cash reserves and a share issue with the final cash payment due on 1 February 2022.

Sequoia expects the acquisition to add $3.5 million in annual revenue and $500,000 in EBITDA as well as driving scale in its corporate and legal document business by offering services to 750 accountants in Western Australia.

Panthercorp offers company registration, business names, SMSF creation, trusts and shelf companies for sale.

In addition, Sequoia has acquired the first of three customer books, First Option Financial Management, via its subsidiary Interprac Securities.

Sequoia announced in December its intention to acquire the books of Interprac authorized representatives First Option, Marshall & Company and Barry Moser.

The acquisition of all three will add approximately $450,000 of annual recurring fee for service income, equating to $300,000 in EBITDA.

The total purchase price is worth $1 million for all three and is made up of $380,000, a share issue of 625,000 in Sequoia at 48 cents and a payment of $300,000 if the books revenue increases over the first 12 months.

First Option is the largest practice of the three and its employee John Blangiardo has agreed to become an employee of Interprac for two years with two further extensions on offer.

The developments are the latest in a set of strategic plans for Sequoia. In November it announced its plans to increase its adviser numbers and licensees to adjust to the shifting landscape of the financial advice industry.