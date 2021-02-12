Ponzi schemer succeeds at appeal

A die-hard Collingwood Magpies fan who, with his wife, scammed friends they met through the football club of over $1 million, has had success at appeal.

Douglas Johnston, together with his wife Maureen Johnston, were found by ASIC to have run a dodgy investment scheme - convincing people they met through the Collingwood Football Club to hand over their life savings.

Now, Douglas Johnston has had three counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception overturned at the Victorian Court of Criminal Appeal, but the court upheld six counts of the same charge.

The court of appeal found that evidence from two witnesses should not have been admitted at his trial. It held that the medical evidence relied on by the prosecution was inadequate to establish that the witnesses were unable to give evidence at the trial.

At his first trial in 2019, Johnston was sentenced to six years in prison with a non-parole period of three years. The court of appeal has ordered a retrial with a date yet to be fixed.

Maureen Johnston, meanwhile, is still serving a five-and-a-half-year sentence after pleading guilty in obtaining financial advantage by deception totalling $1,027,000.

The money the Johnstons collected for "investments" was deposited into the bank account of Small Business Management Pty Ltd on the basis that the couple's fellow Collingwood supporters would soon see returns.

Instead, the Johnstons withdrew the money as cash, used it to repay their credit card debts, transferred it straight into Maureen Johnston's personal account and paid deposits in what ASIC labelled a "Ponzi-style" operation.

When Maureen Johnston was sentenced, the presiding judge said Maureen Johnston was "intentionally dishonest and blatantly opportunistic" and noted that her victims included the couple's house cleaner and patient who Maureen Johnston met in hospital.

The judge said one of the victims' descriptions of Maureen Johnston as "absolutely ghoulish, atrocious and heartless" was completely understandable.