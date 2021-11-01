Ninety One launches net zero index

Ninety One, formerly Investec Group, has launched a net zero index in response to ubiquitous net zero commitments from institutional investors, nations and companies.

The Net Zero Sovereign Index will provide sovereign debt investors with an independently verified assessment of the alignment of sovereign bonds with the Paris agreement.

It comes after Ninety One released a white paper arguing there are flaws in asset managers' and owners' interpretations of net zero which has led them to set portfolio-level carbon targets which, Ninety One argues, will stymie global net zero ambitions.

"With the UN declaring its latest climate report a 'code red for humanity', there can no longer be any doubt that we must act quickly to address climate change," head of fixed income Peter Eerdmans said.

"The first step in tackling this problem is for investors to get better at assessing whether an investment or portfolio is aligned with a credible net-zero pathway that works for all of the world's 7.9 billion people. As a firm that has strong roots in an emerging market, we understand this more than most."

He added: "Investors need better measures to decide what is the right and fair way to build net-zero-aligned portfolios. We developed the Net Zero Sovereign Index to address the growing need among asset owners and managers for the means to show that their sovereign bond portfolios are Paris-aligned and on a credible path to net zero."

"We believe the index provides greater capacity to support a fair transition for emerging markets and will help sovereign-debt investors hold governments to account for their climate policies and actions."

Last year, Ninety One launched Climate & Nature Sovereign Index, also aimed at helping sovereign bond investors more accurately track a nation's climate and nature impact.