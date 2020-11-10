New York hedge fund invests in Thorney LIC

Alex Waislitz's Thorney Technologies LIC which invests in tech companies has attracted investment from New York's Woodson Capital Management.

TEK conducted a $27 million placement to institutional, professional and sophisticated investors, as a part of which Woodson came on board as substantial shareholder. It was priced at 35 cents a share, compared to 39.8 cent in pre-tax NTA for October.

Woodson is a New York based fund that invests in global consumer and technology. It launched in 2010, with backing from Tiger Management which is the hedge fund and family office of US billionaire Julian Robertson.

Woodson is a cornerstone investor in the fund and will have a substantial shareholding.

Thorney Group will invest $2.4 million in the placement.

"The proceeds of the capital raising will be used primarily to invest in technology-related companies in both Australia and overseas across the investment life-cycle with a continuing focus on pre-IPO opportunities," TEK said in filings.

"We are delighted with the support shown by new and existing investors, with bids received well in excess of amounts raised under the placement. We are pleased to welcome Woodson Capital Management as a substantial shareholder in TEK," Waislitz said.

It will also conduct a $10 million non-renounceable entitlement offer to eligible shareholders at 35 cents a share, opening on November 16 and closing on November 30.