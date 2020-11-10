NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
New York hedge fund invests in Thorney LIC
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 10 NOV 2020   12:39PM

Alex Waislitz's Thorney Technologies LIC which invests in tech companies has attracted investment from New York's Woodson Capital Management.

TEK conducted a $27 million placement to institutional, professional and sophisticated investors, as a part of which Woodson came on board as substantial shareholder. It was priced at 35 cents a share, compared to 39.8 cent in pre-tax NTA for October.

Woodson is a New York based fund that invests in global consumer and technology. It launched in 2010, with backing from Tiger Management which is the hedge fund and family office of US billionaire Julian Robertson.

Woodson is a cornerstone investor in the fund and will have a substantial shareholding.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Thorney Group will invest $2.4 million in the placement.

"The proceeds of the capital raising will be used primarily to invest in technology-related companies in both Australia and overseas across the investment life-cycle with a continuing focus on pre-IPO opportunities," TEK said in filings.

"We are delighted with the support shown by new and existing investors, with bids received well in excess of amounts raised under the placement. We are pleased to welcome Woodson Capital Management as a substantial shareholder in TEK," Waislitz said.

It will also conduct a $10 million non-renounceable entitlement offer to eligible shareholders at 35 cents a share, opening on November 16 and closing on November 30.

Read more: Alex WaislitzThorney Technologies LIC
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New fixed income boutique launches
Alex Waislitz fails to block OneVue acquisition
OneVue encourages Iress takeover
Waislitz pokes holes in OneVue bid
Alex Waislitz urges OVH shareholders to vote no
IRESS caves in, ups OneVue bid
Major OneVue shareholder says IRESS bid too low
Billionaire investor warns against buying the dip
Editor's Choice
Channel Capital in management buyout
KANIKA SOOD
The Sydney multi-boutique is bidding farewell to its minority equity partner Highbury Partnership, as it enlists a new passive investor to bring ownership back to the management.
LGIAsuper alters asset allocations
KARREN VERGARA
The $13 billion superannuation fund has made changes to its investment strategy, which included reducing exposure to property and global shares and introducing a new asset class.
Emotions lead to losses: Oxford Risk
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Making emotional decisions by increasing allocations to cash throughout market volatility can lead to long term losses, but diagnostic tools for financial advisers may solve the problem, according to a behavioural finance expert.
Pension funds told to practice what they preach
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Close to half of all Dutch pension funds are failing to align their portfolios with their sustainable investment policies, according to the latest annual benchmarking report from the Association of Investors for Sustainable Development.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10-11
World Business Forum Sydney 
NOV
12
Challenger Financial Standard Technical Services Forum 
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 4Sd3QmYq