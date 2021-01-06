NEWS
Executive Appointments
New year, new chief for Aviva Investors
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 JAN 2021   11:40AM

Aviva Investors has named a new global chief to replace Euan Munro with immediate effect.

Aviva announced the appointment of Mark Versey as chief executive of Aviva Investors, saying it is an important step in the delivery of the group's new strategy.

It is a promotion for Versey who was chief investment officer, real assets at Aviva Investors.

He will join Aviva's group executive committee, reporting to Aviva group chief, Amanda Blanc, and will assume his new role with immediate effect.

Versey succeeds Munro, who after seven years as chief executive of Aviva Investors, will take up a role outside of the company.

Versey joined Aviva Investors in 2014 and has most recently led the £47 billion real assets business which includes infrastructure, real estate and private debt markets.

He also sits on the investment committee of the investment association and chairs the sustainability and responsible investment committee.

Prior to Aviva Investors, Versey was chief investment officer at Friends Life Group and chief investment officer of AXA UK.

Blanc said the appointment of Versey will help propel the business forward.

"Investors [are] a core part of Aviva and its investment capabilities are critical to our ambition to be the UK's leading insurer," Blanc said.

"I have been impressed with Mark's determination to strengthen Aviva Investors, deliver excellent investment performance and extend our leadership in responsible investing."

Blanc said the Aviva Investors portion of the business has a significant role to play in the delivery of the group's strategy, providing customers with attractive investment solutions for each step of their lives.

"I would like to thank Euan Munro for his leadership of Aviva Investors over the past seven years. He leaves with our best wishes for the next stage of his career," she said.

Munroe will move to Newton Investment Management where he will be chief executive effective 23 June 2021.

Versey said he is delighted to have the opportunity to lead the business through its next stage of growth.

"The business has strong capabilities in fixed income, credit, equities, multi-asset and real assets, as well as being a leader in responsible investment," he said.

"My overriding priority will be to provide our customers with strong and consistent investment performance to deliver the outcomes they are looking for, including meeting net zero emission targets through sustainable investments."

Read more: Aviva InvestorsEuan MunroAmanda BlancAXA UKFriends Life GroupMark Versey
