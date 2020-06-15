NEWS
Executive Appointments
New equity partners at Tribeca unit
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 15 JUN 2020   12:30PM

The former head of global resources at Colonial First State Asset Management is joining Tribeca Global Natural Resources as an equity partner and head of research.

Todd Warren has 22 years of experience and most recently was the portfolio manager for the CFS Wholesale Global Resources Fund, long-only mandates and long-short portfolios totaling $3 billion.

Warren's hire comes as Ben Cleary's co-portfolio manager for the strategy Craig Evans resigned in February.

In addition to Warren's hire, two other members of Tribeca's global natural resources team have been promoted to equity partners.

Metals and mining analyst Michael Orphanides and head of commodities trading Guy Keller have been admitted as equity partners, according to an ASX update this month.

The Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd strategy takes long and short positions in global equities, metals and mining, soft commodities, services and infrastructure sectors. Tribeca markets it through an unlisted fund and a closed-ended ASX-listed vehicle (ASX: TGF).

The strategy's performance this year has been a far cry from 2016 when it reported a net return of 148.7%.

In 2017, it was named the best performing hedge fund in the world in Preqin's Global Hedge Fund Report, based on a core long/short strategy in equities, credit and commodities.

The unlisted version of the reported -14.08% as returns in January coronavirus pushed down the energy markets, and the fund's short on the ASX backfired. Monthly reports for it showed the fund lost 31.97% in the 12 months to January.

May end returns of TGF were 0.47%, taking year to date returns to -17.90%.

