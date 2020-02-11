NEWS
General
More engagement with custodians needed: Report
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 11 FEB 2020   12:04PM

The Australian Custodial Services Association (ACSA) is urging institutional investors to forge closer relationships with custodians to ensure better outcomes are achieved.

ACSA released a report describing the evolving role custodians play in Australia's institutional investment landscape and highlighted the changes underway in the industry.

ACSA chief executive, Robert Brown said custodians are continuously evolving through their focus on operational efficiency and in support of the growth and sophistication of key client sectors.

"Supporting the efficient implementation of regulatory change, client access to new markets and ways of investing, plus keeping up with necessary market infrastructure like the ASX CHESS Replacement make for a dynamic landscape," Brown said.

The paper said the key industry trends include the rise of larger and more complex funds, the internalisation of investment management, higher demand for data in investment decision making, greater support for ESG initiatives and the rise of new technologies.

"It is interesting to reflect on the level of change the industry has experienced in the past decade. One of the most significant trends has been growing demand for data, along with a growing awareness by clients that one size does not fit all," Brown said.

"A simple example is how asset valuation from the custodian provides an independent basis for comparing investment performance, enables fund fiduciaries to monitor risk, and underpins the calculation of individual member account balances.

"The key is to recognise that each data set requires different controls, classification and enrichment to be fit for purpose."

The paper highlights the breadth of potential services available to institutional clients and emphasises the importance of engaging with the custodian as a key service partner early in the change cycle.

"ACSA has a 25-year history of advocating positive change. Experience shows that better outcomes are achieved through early engagement and consultation at an industry level," Brown said.

"This benefits all stakeholders by targeting more efficient implementation, policy alignment and avoidance of unintended consequences. The same principle applies to funds looking to their custodial service partner to support change and efficiency - talk early and talk often."

VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
Perpetual head jumps for greener pastures
ALLY SELBY
A Perpetual general manager has packed his bags, departing the financial services firm for a simpler life in Hobart, Tasmania.
Separate advice and product: AIOFP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals wants product failures and financial losses from those failures factored into the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.
Australia's fastest growing investment managers
KANIKA SOOD
A Chicago fund manager tops the list of the 50 fastest-growing investment managers that raise assets from Aussie investors, according to Rainmaker Research.
Praemium expanding in UK, growing managed accounts
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Listed platform Praemium's half yearly results included an update about its UK business and its virtual managed accounts portfolios.
Link to something GhGI4aRQ