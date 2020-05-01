Lloyds profits down 95%

UK bank Lloyds reported a profit plunge of 95% compared to the first quarter of 2019 in its latest results.

The significant dive in statutory profit was impacted by an impairment charge which occurred due to changes in Lloyds Banking Group's reporting assumptions given the "expected deterioration in the UK economy" as a result of COVID-19.

Lloyds' underlying profit was £558 million compared to more than £2.1 billion in the first quarter of 2019. The bank's underlying return on tangible equity was 4.7%.

The total impairment charge due to the bleak economic outlook was £1.43 billion.

Part of the impairment comes from the bank putting aside money to cover loans that it expects will not be paid.

"The coronavirus pandemic presents an unprecedented social and economic challenge which is having a significant impact on people and businesses in the UK and around the world," Lloyds Banking Group chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said.

"The economic outlook is clearly challenging with the longer term outcome dependent on the severity and length of the pandemic and the mitigating impact of government and other measures in the UK and across the world."

He said the bank was working with government and regulators to support the UK economy and commended staff for providing virtual banking services to those in need.

Lloyds did report a trading surplus of £1.98 billion, a reduction of 19% compared to the first quarter of 2019, but an increase of 7% on the final quarter of 2019.

The bank already cancelled dividends at the request of the UK prudential regulator. There will be no quarterly or interim dividend payments or share buybacks for Lloyd's investors in 2020 either.

"These are difficult decisions and, while we recognise the disappointment and frustration this will cause our shareholders, in particular those relying on dividends for income, we agreed that this is a prudent and appropriate response to what are exceptional circumstances," Horta-Osorio said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.