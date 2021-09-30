Link hires RSS compliance head

Link Group hired a senior superannuation specialist from ASIC to take on the role of global head of risk and compliance for its Retirement & Superannuation Solutions (RSS) division.

Theresa Mills joined ASIC in 2016 as a director of its financial literacy board before taking on the superannuation role in 2019.

She was previously chief executive of Money101 and executive general manager of Guild Trustee Services where she led the fund's growth from $450 million to over $1.3 billion.

In her new role, Mills will navigate the regulatory changes in the superannuation industry for RSS' trustee clients and their members. She will lead specialist teams in Australia, New Zealand and the UK to respond to each jurisdiction.

Commenting on the appointment, Mills said: "Having experienced and observed the creation of Australia's changing regulatory framework and coupled with deep member knowledge, I know the undertaking that has been tasked of the superannuation sector and its service providers."

"It's a significant and an evolving undertaking that is important for both superannuation industry and the members' future outcomes. I'm excited to now lead the next phase of Link Groups' RSS Global Risk and Compliance function with clarity on the industry we serve."

Mills will report to Link's London-based chief risk officer Wendy Phillis.

Link chief executive RSS Dee McGrath added: "Theresa's deep commercial background and experience at the coalface of the changing regulatory environment will ensure Link Group Trustee clients are positioned well to adapt and outpace the new regulatory demand, not just in Australia but across all markets."

"Our RSS clients have proven to be ahead of the benchmark, and we have every intention of keeping them market leaders."