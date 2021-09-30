NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Link hires RSS compliance head

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 30 SEP 2021   11:54AM

Link Group hired a senior superannuation specialist from ASIC to take on the role of global head of risk and compliance for its Retirement & Superannuation Solutions (RSS) division.

Theresa Mills joined ASIC in 2016 as a director of its financial literacy board before taking on the superannuation role in 2019.

She was previously chief executive of Money101 and executive general manager of Guild Trustee Services where she led the fund's growth from $450 million to over $1.3 billion.

In her new role, Mills will navigate the regulatory changes in the superannuation industry for RSS' trustee clients and their members. She will lead specialist teams in Australia, New Zealand and the UK to respond to each jurisdiction.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Commenting on the appointment, Mills said: "Having experienced and observed the creation of Australia's changing regulatory framework and coupled with deep member knowledge, I know the undertaking that has been tasked of the superannuation sector and its service providers."

"It's a significant and an evolving undertaking that is important for both superannuation industry and the members' future outcomes. I'm excited to now lead the next phase of Link Groups' RSS Global Risk and Compliance function with clarity on the industry we serve."

Mills will report to Link's London-based chief risk officer Wendy Phillis.

Link chief executive RSS Dee McGrath added: "Theresa's deep commercial background and experience at the coalface of the changing regulatory environment will ensure Link Group Trustee clients are positioned well to adapt and outpace the new regulatory demand, not just in Australia but across all markets."

"Our RSS clients have proven to be ahead of the benchmark, and we have every intention of keeping them market leaders."

Read more: RSSLink GroupASICTheresa MillsGuild Trustee ServicesDee McGrathWendy Phillis
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Link vows to fight class action
Adviser exam cost jumps under new bill
ASIC bans adviser, cancels AFSL
Conflicts of interest risk in funds management still high: ASIC
ASIC clarifies adviser exam obligations
Social media pump and dumps gain traction
IDII pitfalls advisers should avoid
Former Regal FM portfolio manager banned
More advisers switching practices
ASIC worried about finfluencers

Editor's Choice

Mercer names super services leader

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:14PM
Mercer has appointed a new superannuation services leader to replace Jo-Anne Bloch.

AFA names Great Advice Awards winners

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
In place of its traditional awards program this year, the Association of Financial Advisers unveiled the recipients of the inaugural Great Advice Awards.

Spaceship hikes Voyager fees

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:51AM
The micro-investing app is introducing a flat management fee to replace its current percentage-based fee structure, despite its chief executive previously saying there were no plans to increase fees.

Vanguard cuts fees

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:55AM
Vanguard has cut fees on several of its Australian fixed interest funds, with the reductions taking effect from October 1.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.