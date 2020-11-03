NEWS
Insurance
Life insurers recognised for innovation
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 3 NOV 2020   12:23PM

MLC Life Insurance, Challenger and TAL were big winners at this year's Plan For Life insurance awards, recognised for their innovative products and offerings.

For health and wellness initiatives, MLC Life won four categories: the Overall Health and Wellness Excellence Award, Devices and Health Tracking Award, Physical and Mental Health Support Award, and Discounts and Healthy Living Rewards Award.

TAL Life won five categories: the Ongoing Medically-Tested Health Discounts Award, Rehabilitation and Claims Support Award, and Outcomes Experience Award.

It also won the Innovation Benefits Award for its Mental Health Project with Sydney University Brain and Mind Centre to research alternative predications, and the Health and Wellness Programs Market View Awards. The Innovation Product Award went to MetLife 360 Health.

Bridging the platform gap

For direct life insurance, NobleOak Life won the Overall Direct Life Insurance Excellence Award for 2020. It also won the TPD Award (My Protection Plan - TPD Option Rider), the Customer Service Award for Life Companies and the Income Protection Award (My Protection Plan - IP Cover).

TAL took home the Term Life Award (Lifetime Protection). The new Debt Insurance Award went to MLC Life (Debt Insurance) and new Tailored Medical Sector Award went to Avant Mutual (Life and TPD Cover).

Plan For Life regional managing director Rael Solomon said during 2020, the leading life insurers continued their efforts in getting the direct life market back on track.

"While it will still take time for sales to return to pre-2017 levels, the industry has focussed on improving customer service, introducing new products covering insurance gaps, through digital enhancements and sophisticated marketing," he said.

Challenger took out the Overall Longevity Cover Excellence Award, together with the Longevity Product (Non-Investment Linked) Award for its Liquid Lifetime Annuity.

The ASX-listed firm also won the Innovation Long Term Product Award (Liquid Lifetime RBA cash-linked option) and Client and Adviser Technical Support Award.

The Longevity Product (Investment Linked) Award went to Optimum Pensions (Real Lifetime Pension). It also scored the Tools and Calculators Award.

Generation Life is the winner of the Overall Investment Bond Excellence Award, Bond Estate Planning Award and Bond Child Policy Award.

Australian Unity's FuneralPlan Bond won the Funeral Bond Award; it also took home the Adviser Support Award.

