Regulatory

Latest AFCA data shows big shifts in complaints

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 JUL 2022   11:47AM

In the realm of investments and advice, the number of complaints made to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority over the interpretation of product terms and conditions increased more than six-fold last financial year, while complaints about inappropriate advice more than halved.

Latest data from AFCA shows it received 654 complaints about product terms and conditions in FY22, catapulting it to the top of the list for complaints made about the investments and advice space. The body only received 100 complaints about the same issue in FY21.

Interestingly, complaints about the same issue in the life insurance sector also increased significantly. Complaints about interpretation of product terms and conditions rose from 45 to 234, while complaints about misleading life insurance product or service information jumped from 109 in FY21 to 437 in FY22.

On the investments and advice front, the second most complained about issue was service quality which had 570 complaints. However, this was down on FY21 which saw 674 complaints about the same thing.

There were 332 complaints made about failure to follow instructions, failure to act in clients' best interests drew 281 complaints and inappropriate advice saw 241 complaints made, down significantly from 534 in FY21.

The superannuation sector didn't see quite as significant shifts in complaint figures, however the number of complaints made about service quality did increase markedly, coming in at 774 in FY22 compared to 517 in FY21.

Complaints about account administration errors also increased slightly, with 506 recorded in FY22 versus 487.

The majority of other complaints received about super funds focused on delays in claim handling (737), denial of claims (438), and claim amounts (342).

Finally, on the life insurance front, aside from product related complaints, the main complaints received included incorrect premiums (286), service quality (205), and failure to act in client's best interests which also saw a big increase - 66 complaints in FY21 but 229 in FY22.

Overall, superannuation funds received 3765 complaints for the year while life insurers copped 1962.

In total, AFCA received 72,358 complaints and just over 71,000 of them were closed. The body's dispute resolution processes saw $207.73 million paid in compensation, which each complaint taking an average of 72 days to resolve.

Read more: AFCAAustralian Financial Complaints Authority
Expert Feed

