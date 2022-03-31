Newspaper icon
Investment Trends, Finura Group partner

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 31 MAR 2022   12:47PM

Investment Trends will join forces with Finura Group to deliver quantitative research for clients who want deeper insights into financial services technology.

The venture was prompted by recent Investment Trends research, indicating digital technology as an area of increasing importance for advisers, as evidenced by the 2021 Adviser Technology Needs Report.

Providing an in-depth review of recent developments in the Australian advice technology space, including a benchmark of functionality offered by established advice software providers, the partnership brings together digital advice frameworks and technology transformation systems.

The partnership will also focus on advisers' evolving technology needs and the latest technology used to deliver services to retail consumers.

Finura Group joint managing director Peter Worn said this venture marks an important milestone for the business.

"We believe it's a compelling combination of deep quantitative analysis and digital strategy which can drive the transformation of wealth management through technology," Worn said.

"Investment Trends' approach has always been to evolve our research to meet the changing needs of our clients and to keep ahead of the rapid evolution in the wealth technology space."

Meanwhile, Investment Trends chief executive Sarah Brennan added: "Working with Finura Insights means that for both Investment Trends and Finura clients, we will deliver the best fusion of research and innovation in the technology space."

