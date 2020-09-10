NEWS
Regulatory
Interim insolvency protections extended
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 10 SEP 2020   12:09PM

Small businesses suffering financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 will have temporary insolvency and bankruptcy protections in place until the end of the year.

The federal government has extended temporary insolvency and bankruptcy protections until 31 December 2020.

The law is helping reduce the threat of creditors taking action against small businesses. It is also extending the temporary relief for directors from any personal liability for trading while insolvent.

Issuing a statutory demand is a typical way for a creditor to take action to wind up or liquidate a company, according to solvency management firm Worrells. Once a statutory demand expires, the creditor can commence court proceedings to wind up a company.

"Under the temporary measures, the minimum debt to issue a statutory demand increased from $2,000 to $20,000 and the company's time to pay or respond increased from 21 days to six months," Worrells wrote in a note.

In terms of issuing bankruptcy notices against individuals, the minimum debt that can be issued under the temporary relief has increased from$5000 to $20,000; the time to pay or respond has increased from 21 days to six months.

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell welcomed the extension.

"These necessary measures give otherwise viable small businesses more time to recover, preventing a wave of unnecessary insolvencies," she said.

"While we support this temporary relief for financially distressed businesses, there will also be a number of zombie businesses kept artificially afloat as a consequence."

Carnell is advocating for a small business viability voucher program in which owners facing financial stress can obtain a voucher valued up to $5000 to access tailored advice on the state of their business.

"The voucher would ensure small businesses have access to the expertise they need to judge business viability. Unfortunately small businesses with cash flow issues, compounded by falling revenue, may not seek out professional advice because it's deemed to be unaffordable. This could prove to be devastating for the business owner and their family, down the line," she said.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
