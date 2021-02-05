NEWS
Executive Appointments
Industry fund promotes for GM role
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 5 FEB 2021   12:38PM

A major industry superannuation fund has promoted from within to fill a vacant general manager position.

Rest's head of operations David Madden has been promoted to general manager, administration solutions and governance. He replaces Kieran Varcoe who departed recently to take up the role of head of platforms at BT, as reported yesterday.

In a statement to Financial Standard, Rest's group executive of product and operations Brendan Daly said: "David has a wealth of experience in superannuation administration and operations, and he will be known to many in the industry, so his appointment is testament to the depth of talent we have at Rest."

Madden has been in the financial services industry for a number of years, having kicked off his career at AMP in 1989. From there, he went on to hold senior roles with Citigroup Australia, Tower Australia (now TAL) and ING.

Madden has been with Rest since September of last year, joining from iCare where he had worked as a consultant for more than four years. Madden joined the state government insurer after leaving ANZ Wealth where he was head of service and operations, global pensions and investments for close to six years.

In confirming Madden's promotion, Daly also acknowledged Varcoe's work with the super fund.

"Kieran made a huge contribution to Rest, coordinating our administration operations during a critical time for the fund, if not industry, including market volatility during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic and the early release of super scheme," he said.

