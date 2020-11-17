Industry fund introduces tax incentive

A profit-for-member super fund is providing a tax rebate for members who choose an account-based pension.

Intrust Super's introduction of the Pension Transfer Bonus (PTB) is aiming to help members increase their retirement balances if they choose a Super Stream, an account-based pension which is tax-free.

Chief executive Brendan O'Farrell said the PTB is available because of the money Intrust Super has put aside to pay capital gains tax when assets in investments are sold for a profit.

PTB could have an enormous impact on the retirement balance of members worth tens of thousands of dollars, he said.

To be eligible for the bonus, members must be an Intrust Super member for at least 12 months before transferring their savings to the pension account.

"This bonus will also help encourage retirees to keep their savings invested by opening a Super Stream account-based pension, rather than withdrawing their retirement savings as soon as they reach their preservation age," he said.

Separately, the nearly $3 billion super fund will switch to daily unit pricing from December 1.

Investment switches will be processed daily, rather than weekly and will be free of charge. Australian Administration Services is the fund administrator.