Coronavirus News
Hundreds of thousands flock to early release
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 7 APR 2020   12:16PM

The Australian Taxation Office has confirmed over 361,000 Australians have registered their interest to access their superannuation savings early.

Speaking to Financial Standard an ATO spokesperson said that while official applications for the COVID-19 early release don't open until April 20, the organisation has seen a large amount of interest for the scheme.

"Currently people are able to register their interest with the ATO to be notified when application form becomes available," the spokesperson said.

"As at the end of April 2, we've had 361,000 registrations of interest."

The ATO said registrations are for the sole purpose of enabling it to notify individuals of the availability of the application form.

Meanwhile, the ATO released a joint statement with the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) as they work together to assist professionals navigate their clients through the crisis.

The ATO and TPB said as the country confronts the COVID-19 crisis, many professionals would have seen impacts to clients and their own business.

"We know you are working hard to support your clients while dealing with the impacts to your own business," the statement said.

"These are trying times, and we at the ATO, TPB and your professional associations are committed to supporting you through this difficult period."

The statement said the intention of the government relief package is to help the economy withstand and recover from the economic impacts of the crisis.

"Some advisors may be grappling with the tax consequences associated with the stimulus payments, and wondering what will attract our attention," the organisations said.

"We also know that some businesses are already making changes to their business structures and employment arrangements following the stimulus announcements."

The organisations stressed that it is not acceptable to backdate or artificially change a business structure or employment arrangements to obtain a benefit or payment.

"The ATO and TPB will take firm and swift action should this be the case," they said.

"We understand these situations can be difficult to navigate and we encourage anyone who needs advice to seek assistance from us. "

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ATOTPBAustralian Taxation OfficeCOVID-19Tax Practitioners BoardEarly Release SuperCoronavirus
VIEW COMMENTS
