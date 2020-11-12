NEWS
Financial Planning
Gwen Fletcher Award winner named
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 12 NOV 2020   11:13AM

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has announced the winner of its prestigious biannual Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award.

Jacob McCudden from Back to Back Financial Planners, an advice business based in the regional town of Young in New South Wales, took home the gong for semester two 2020.

The Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award recognises the highest performing student in the CFP Certification Unit for each semester.

"The CFP Certification Program has definitely been challenging and very comprehensive in terms of covering all aspects of financial planning," McCudden said.

"One of my primary motivations for becoming a CFP was a desire to achieve the highest certification in the profession and to hold the same level of qualifications as some of my peers."

McCudden has been an adviser for four years. He said he is passionate about working with clients and seeing the positive changes his skills can make.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said: "I would like to congratulate Jacob on his achievement and to formally recognise his ongoing commitment to Gwen's legacy of improving the financial planning profession through education and higher professional standards."

Read more: Gwen Fletcher MemorialFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaJacob McCuddenBack Financial PlannersDante De Gori
