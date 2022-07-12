Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Global pension fund snaps up telco stake

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 12 JUL 2022   12:29PM

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board will acquire a 70% interest in Spark New Zealand's mobile towers business 'TowerCo' for $1.18 billion.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Spark has entered into a 15-year agreement, including rights of renewal with TowerCo, to secure access to existing and new towers. Under the deal, there is a building commitment of 670 sites over the next 10 years.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan senior managing director and head of Asia pacific infrastructure and natural resources Bruce Crane said: "The acquisition of a 70% stake in TowerCo is an ideal fit for our growing global portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets."

"This investment builds on our long track record of investing in superior businesses in New Zealand and will draw on our deep experience investing in digital infrastructure businesses globally."

"We look forward to working with the Spark New Zealand team to build and grow a leading business that will enable New Zealanders' continued access to critical telecommunications services to meet their growing mobile demand needs over the long-term."

Spark New Zealand chief executive Jodie Hodson spoke highly of Ontario Teachers,' she said she was pleased to have formed this strategic partnership.

Hodson called Ontario Teachers' a high-calibre investor with significant experience managing a portfolio of infrastructure investments in Australia and New Zealand.

This latest Australian infrastructure investment aside, in 2021 Ontario Teachers' acquired all the securities of Spark Infrastructure for approximately $5.2 billion.

Abroad, Ontario Teachers' has also acquired large holdings in NextEra Energy Resources; one of the largest capital investors in energy infrastructure, and became a founding investment partner of the Brookfield Global Transition Fund.

