GAM hires from BlackRock

The Swiss manager is investing in its local business, adding to its product offering and hiring a senior manager from BlackRock.

Close to three years since opening its Australian office, GAM Investments is growing the Sydney-based team with the addition of Sophie McFadyen as senior manager, institutional business.

In the newly created role McFadyen will drive GAM's institutional business across Australia and New Zealand.

McFadyen has spent the last six years servicing institutional and wealth clients as part of BlackRock's client business team. Prior to that she spent several years at Credit Suisse in both Sydney and Hong Kong, focused on the hedge fund space.

McFadyen will report directly to her fellow BlackRock alumnus, GAM head of Australia Alex Zaika, who said: "We are delighted to welcome Sophie, who will further support GAM's growth in Australia and New Zealand with our differentiated investment solutions."

"She is highly regarded in the industry and I'm excited to be working with her again."

The appointment comes as GAM takes on a new mandate from an unnamed, "prestigious" institution to invest in insurance-linked securities.

With the Australian business' assets under management now sitting at about $3 billion, the manager is also adding to its suite of local offerings with the introduction of GAM EM Rates, an emerging market bond strategy that "seeks to actively reduce FX volatility".

"We have seen growing interest in emerging market bonds because yields from traditional sources are so low and, in some cases non-existent," Zaika told Financial Standard.

"It's also a reason why we were awarded the insurance-linked securities mandate - another source of higher income that is uncorrelated."

The new strategy will complement GAM's existing local offerings in alternative risk premia, systematic core macro and insurance-linked securities strategies, GAM said.

It's not just Australia where GAM is interested in furthering its presence, but the Asia Pacific region as a whole. Just last week the manager announced it would open a Singapore office, to be headed by former Templeton Asset Management head of wholesale, South East Asia Terence Bong.

"The establishment of an office in Singapore, together with Terence's appointment, represents an important strategic step for the firm," GAM chief executive Peter Sanderson said at the time.

"We are planning to grow our business in Asia, including by responding to growing client demand for sustainable solutions in the region."

At March end GAM Investments had about $179 billion in assets under management across 14 countries.

Correction: A previous version of this article referred to McFadyen as GAM's new "institutional business lead". This was incorrect. Alison Wallis is GAM's director of institutional business and remains in this role.