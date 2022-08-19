Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

FIIG Securities appoints chief executive

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 19 AUG 2022   12:27PM

FIIG Securities has appointed Alex Welch as its chief executive, taking over from founder and managing director Jim Stening.

Welch will step into the role next Monday week and be based in Sydney while Stening will remain on the FIIG board as a non-executive director.

Welch previously held wealth management positions across Asia Pacificis currently executive director, financial intermediaries and wealth management at Credit Suisse. He was previously group head of capital markets and managed investments, wealth management at  and Standard Chartered in Singapore.

Earlier in his career he was with Macquarie Bank in Australia and Hong Kong, managing its broking business units. He has also held roles with Citi and EY.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

A statement said Welch is an experienced senior executive with an extensive background.

FIIG chair Philip Anthon commented that he has impressive credentials.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

"We are confident that he will deliver new initiatives to drive further growth at FIIG and expand our fixed interest solutions for clients," he said.

Anthon added his leadership will be of significant benefit to FIIG's financial outcomes, unlocking 
the full potential of the business.

Meanwhile, Welch said he is honoured to lead the company in its new era.

"With over 24 years of experience and billions of dollars under advice, FIIG has a proven legacy as a fixed income specialist. I look forward to building on this strong foundation to accelerate FIIG Securities' growth and performance to deliver strong results for our clients, shareholders, and staff," he said.

Read more: FIIG SecuritiesAlex WelchJim SteningPhilip Anthon
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Barrenjoey Capital hires from FIIG
Legalsuper appoints executive, increases premiums
FIIG calls for taxation, regulatory overhaul
Cashwerkz announces new chief executive
Bell FG appoints director, releases FY results
FIIG makes first impact investing play
Bonds reward equity investors seeking refuge
Growth spurs new hires at Australian Unity
Aussie fixed income house partners with Israeli firm
Corporate bond demand strengthens: Report

Editor's Choice

Insignia Financial responds to EQT speculation

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:30PM
Insignia Financial has responded to media speculation that it's in discussions with Equity Trustees (EQT) over the sale of its Australian Executor Trustees (AET) business.

AustralianSuper grows New York team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:22AM
As it looks to increase its exposure to US markets, AustralianSuper has made a raft of appointments to its New York based investment team and relocated its head of private equity.

WA introduces new super laws for de facto couples

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:15PM
Long-anticipated superannuation laws that allow de facto couples to split their super assets in the event of a relationship breakdown have finally passed in Western Australia.

NGS Super bolsters investment team

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:21PM
NGS Super has made two new hires to strengthen its capabilities in international and Australian equities, as the fund works toward a carbon-neutral investment portfolio by 2030.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Rose Kerlin

GROUP EXECUTIVE OF MEMBERSHIP AND BRAND
AUSTRALIANSUPER
Driven by a relentless commitment to helping others, it's of little wonder Rose Kerlin has excelled at leading profit to member and purpose-led organisations. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.