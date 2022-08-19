FIIG Securities appoints chief executive

FIIG Securities has appointed Alex Welch as its chief executive, taking over from founder and managing director Jim Stening.

Welch will step into the role next Monday week and be based in Sydney while Stening will remain on the FIIG board as a non-executive director.

Welch previously held wealth management positions across Asia Pacificis currently executive director, financial intermediaries and wealth management at Credit Suisse. He was previously group head of capital markets and managed investments, wealth management at and Standard Chartered in Singapore.

Earlier in his career he was with Macquarie Bank in Australia and Hong Kong, managing its broking business units. He has also held roles with Citi and EY.

A statement said Welch is an experienced senior executive with an extensive background.

FIIG chair Philip Anthon commented that he has impressive credentials.

"We are confident that he will deliver new initiatives to drive further growth at FIIG and expand our fixed interest solutions for clients," he said.

Anthon added his leadership will be of significant benefit to FIIG's financial outcomes, unlocking

the full potential of the business.

Meanwhile, Welch said he is honoured to lead the company in its new era.

"With over 24 years of experience and billions of dollars under advice, FIIG has a proven legacy as a fixed income specialist. I look forward to building on this strong foundation to accelerate FIIG Securities' growth and performance to deliver strong results for our clients, shareholders, and staff," he said.