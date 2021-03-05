NEWS
Investment
Fidante strikes new partnership
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 5 MAR 2021   12:36PM

Challenger's multi-boutique business has partnered with a Japanese asset management giant in a two-way relationship.

Nomura Asset Management, which has over $500 billion in assets under management, will support Fidante's Japanese ambitions. Fidante will do the same for Nomura AM in Australia.

Fidante Partners ended 2020 with an average FUM of $71.8 billion, after picking about $5.8 billion in net inflows in the December half. Of the inflows $3.9 billion were institutional and $1.9 billion were retail.

About half of this FUM is from fixed income managers, while 42% is in equities and 9% in alternatives.

During the December half, Challenger transitioned its CIP Asset Management business from being focused on managing internal investments to managing money for external clients.

In Europe, it partnered with agricultural manager Proterra Investment Partners.

Nomura is a 96-year-old financial services group with business in over 30 countries. Its four main divisions are: retail, asset management, wholesale (global markets and investment banking) and merchant banking.

Read more: ChallengerFidante PartnersNomura Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS
