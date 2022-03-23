EG's latest Brisbane buy boosts portfolio to $1bn

EG's Australian Core Enhanced portfolio (ACE) has surpassed $1 billion after the recent acquisition of a 50% stake in Grand Plaza Shopping Centre, Browns Plains, Queensland.

Located at 27-49 Browns Plains Road, 22 kilometres south of the Brisbane CBD, the centre is 97% occupied, anchored by seven major tenants, including Woolworths, Coles, and Aldi. It also features a recently refurbished food court.

The 50% stake in the sub-regional shopping centre was secured on 21 March 2022.

"Value can be extracted from this asset with an active asset management strategy to enhance the retail offering and tenant mix," EG head of capital transactions Sean Fleming said.

"Based on the data EG has interrogated, Grand Plaza mall is expected to benefit from the anticipated capital growth and cap rate compression across Australian retail markets in 2022."

The interest was sold off-market by US investment manager Invesco, with the other 50% stake held by Vicinity Centres.

ACE fund manager and executive director Chris Pak said that EG's fund owns 14 core-plus assets across Australia in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth, eight of which were purchased in the last 12 months.

"It was a case of acting quickly and intelligently when the pandemic triggered an abrupt reset of values and we identified the opportunity to grow a diversified portfolio of office, retail and industrial assets worth over $1 billion for our investors," Pak said.

The transaction was brokered by CBRE's head of retail capital markets Simon Rooney.