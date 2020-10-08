NEWS
Superannuation
Effects of ERS not so bad: Grattan
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 8 OCT 2020   11:20AM

Despite over $34 billion being removed from the super system, the Grattan Institute is sticking to its guns that the effects of the Early Release of Super scheme will not have too great of an impact on retirement outcomes.

Speaking at the digital Morningstar Investment Conference, Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Woods said the ERS scheme was incredibly important in providing support to households that needed it.

"The JobKeeper scheme was also important, but for those higher income earners it was still a significant pay cut and so some people chose to top up via superannuation," Woods said.

"I think there was a role for it and considering the extremely unusual circumstances we were in, drawing down on those savings wasn't a crazy thing to do at that time.  But, I wouldn't want to see it used more broadly outside of these very exceptional circumstances."

Woods said in line with Grattan's previous retirement modelling, many Australians will supplement their super with the age pension, so the impact for those who accessed ERS is not as bad as it may appear.

"ERS played an important role.  Obviously the risk is that a lot of people are coming out of this with a lower balance," she said.

"I don't think it was enforced strongly enough.  It should have only been available to people who were in genuine financial hardship.  It doesn't seem the government has enforced that criteria and some people may have accessed the scheme that didn't need it and that is a problem.

"Again though, it was exceptional circumstances and an exceptional scheme for those who needed it."

In addition to talking about super, Woods spoke of the government's broader fiscal stimulus and suggested the government should have focused more on consumer sentiment than business sentiment.

"The government has really backed this idea of a private sector led recovery.  You can see it on the emphasis that has been put on things like business tax cuts," she said.

"In an ideal world, given the size of the challenge we face, I would have liked to see a broader-based scheme.  But, if the government was going to target, if they were going to constrain themselves, I think targeting young people does make sense."

Woods said the real question is whether or not the Morrison government has made the correct call in betting on an investment-led recovery.

"We know that before the crisis business investment was weak.  There is not much here that makes me think we are going to see a boom in consumer activity," Woods said.

"The budget is forecasting basically zero real wage growth over the next four years.  So, there is not a huge amount to get consumers spending.  My concern is that we are putting that business investment cart before the consumption horse.

"I would have liked to see more measures to sure up consumer confidence, more measures to sure up spending before we start thinking about how we are going to encourage business investment."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ERSGrattan InstituteEarly Release of SuperDanielle WoodsJobKeeperMorningstar Investment Conference
