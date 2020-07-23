NEWS
Superannuation
Early release of super extended
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR, KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 23 JUL 2020   12:37PM

The government has announced an extension to the early release of super program designed to help Australians experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19.

Originally, the program was set to end on 24 September 2020. Now, people will be able to apply for up to $10,000 of their super savings until 31 December 2020.

In a press conference, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg confirmed the extension would go ahead.

The ERS extension will cost the government $2.22 billion over the forward estimates, it said.

The rules remain similar: people accessing their superannuation will not need to pay tax on amounts released and the money they withdraw will not affect Centrelink and Veterans' Affairs payments, or the JobKeeper Payment.

"While superannuation helps people save for retirement, the government recognises that for those significantly financially affected by the Coronavirus, accessing some of their superannuation today may outweigh the benefits of maintaining those savings until retirement," the government said in an accompanying  document.

Frydenberg said the government has so far put $289 billion or 14% of the GDP towards COVID-19 economic support. Tax receipts have been revised down by $95.6 billion as a result of COVID-19, of which about $31 billion is in 2019-2020. This is at a time when government payments have gone up.

"This has driven a dramatic change in the budget's position. These harsh numbers reflect the harsh reality we face. The economic outlook remains very uncertain..."

He said the official unemployment number is expected to peak at 9.25% in the December quarter, after accounting for Victoria's six-week lockdown

"Without the government's [support] measures, unemployment would have peaked at five percentage points higher," Frydenberg said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

