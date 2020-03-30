COVID-19 spurs greater scrutiny of foreign investment

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has announced that all proposed foreign investment into Australia will be subject to regulatory approval to protect national interests during the COVID-19 crisis.

The temporary measures, which came into effect on Sunday, mean that every foreign investment will be vetted under the Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975, regardless of the nature of the investor or size of the investment.

The monetary screening thresholds for all foreign investments will be reduced to $0 until the COVID-19 crisis is over, Frydenberg said.

"This is not an investment freeze. Australia is open for business and recognises investment at this time can be beneficial if in the national interest," the Treasurer said.

The move is backed by the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB).

FIRB will work with existing and new applicants to extend the time frame for reviewing applications from 30 days to up to six months.

The government will also prioritise any applications for investments that protect and support Australian businesses and jobs.

"These temporary measures have been necessitated by extraordinary economic circumstances. Foreign investment is and will continue to be critical to Australia's prosperity," FIRB chair David Irvine said in a statement.

"These temporary measures are necessary to protect the national interest during an historically challenging time for the economy, businesses and the broader community."

