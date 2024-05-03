Count upgrades synergy benefits after Diverger acquisition

Count has updated the expected cost synergy benefits expected to be achieved following the acquisition of Diverger.

It said annualised expected cost savings had been upgraded to approximately $4 million by FY25, which is an increase from the initial $3 million it expected at the time of the acquisition.

Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey said the upgraded figure was further evidence of the value of the acquisition and was made possible by how the business approached the integration.

"Following the acquisition, Count cemented its position as one of Australia's leading integrated accounting and wealth services providers with over 500 accountants and 550 financial advisers in our national community," Humphrey said.

"The synergies we've identified so far will ensure we can continue to operate more efficiently, delivering better outcomes for our shareholders, member firms and clients."

Humphrey praised the team from the new and combined Count business in achieving the outcome.

"Our people have moved quickly and worked hard to integrate the businesses and realise tangible benefits," he said.

"I am grateful for the hard work of the team to successfully complete the transaction, integrate the businesses smoothly and make doing business easier for all our business partners."

Count finalised the acquisition of Diverger back in March, bringing its funds under advice to $29.9 billion.

Count paid $1.3651 for each Diverger share following a 99.97% approval from shareholders in January. The Federal Court approved the deal on February 15.

Meantime, former Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen is set to start a new role as Vital Business Partners chief executive later this month.

Following the acquisition of Diverger, Jacobsen will lead a 1250-strong workforce, which includes the team from Elixir Consulting, which VBP acquired last year. VBP is focused on providing outsourced solutions to financial advice, accounting and associated services firms.