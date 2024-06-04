QIC backs startup investor

Queensland Investment Corporation's (QIC) Venture Capital Development Fund has made an investment in technology investor Tidal Ventures.

The undisclosed investment sum will support Tidal Ventures, which focuses on vertical AI, to invest in high-growth Australian technology startups, particularly in cybersecurity, customer experience, and productivity and automation.

Tidal partners with "disruptive early-stage companies" that want to transform their industries on a global scale.

It's led by co-founders Murray Bleach, formerly Macquarie's head of the Americas, Wendell Keuneman formerly Atlassian's Head of Product, and global technology investor Grant McCarthy.

McCarthy said the funding is a testament to the firm's commitment to growing technology businesses.

"It [the funding] will allow us to provide critical capital and strategic guidance to the next generation of Australian entrepreneurs, helping them achieve their full potential and scale globally," he said.

"Our scale and velocity have reached a point where we're seeing active interest from institutional investors and are delighted to have attracted the attention and support of QIC."

He added that Queensland, with a thriving tech hub which is bolstered by an influx of young talent, strong government backing, and excellent universities producing an innovative workforce, is poised for a technology-led, knowledge-based economy.

"This presents a promising future for Queensland-led innovation and growth in the technology sector," he said.

QIC Private Equity senior associate Matiela Baker said the deal will drive investment in innovative, industry-revolutionising local technology startups.

"As an experienced Venture Capital firm with a technology-first approach, Tidal Ventures are a key player in our strategy to strengthen Queensland's innovation ecosystem," Baker said.

"We're delighted to work with them as part of the Queensland Venture Capital Development Fund and have full confidence that their extensive, hands-on experience building global technology companies will foster Queensland-led innovation and help emerging local software companies scale and grow."