Clearway wins distribution mandate

Clearway Capital Solutions has partnered with a global fund manager to bring Asia-focused strategies to local wholesale and institutional investors.

The distribution specialist is taking Matthews International to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

The fund manager has about US$8.1 billion actively invested in countries that include Japan, China, and India.

Matthews International portfolio manager Vivek Tanneeru said emerging market small companies offer potentially attractive diversification opportunities for investors currently allocated to strategies more focused on large caps.

"Nowhere else, in our view, can investors gain exposure to as many unique and fast-growing companies that are typically under-researched and often inefficiently priced compared to large companies," Tanneeru said.

Joining forces with Matthews takes Clearway's stable to a total of four partners, which are Shenkman Group, Osmosis Investment Management, and DSM Capital Partners.

Clearway works with a limited number of partners that are diversified across asset classes to ensure no conflicts and maximum focus, Clearway director Michael Negline said.

"Our aim is for very long-term partnerships with a focus across the institutional and wholesale client spectrum - our longest investment manager partnership is nearing 16 years," he said.

San Francisco-based Tanneeru said that the emerging market small cap universe is large and diverse, often providing investors the exposure to nascent themes largely unavailable elsewhere.

"In Saudi Arabia, for example, it's a challenge to get large-cap exposure to consumer discretionary stocks whereas with small caps it isn't a problem," he said.

"One of the main risks is liquidity. In an economic downturn or when financial conditions tighten, small companies generally struggle to access capital compared to their larger counterparts. Therefore, in our view, taking a deep fundamental approach to emerging markets contributes to our ability to find companies with strong balance sheets and superior cash generation capabilities that can effectively address potential funding gaps."

Negline added that Matthews' 33-year heritage of deep fundamental research in small caps across emerging markets and Asia was a key contributing factor to Clearway partnering with the fund manager.

"We are confident Matthews differentiated investment approach and solutions will be similarly refreshing to Australian and New Zealand investors," Negline said.