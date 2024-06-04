Newspaper icon
Investment

Monochrome launches Bitcoin ETF amid first-mover dispute

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 4 JUN 2024   12:41PM

Monochrome Asset Management has launched an Australian Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The ETF, which holds Bitcoin directly, is now available for trading on the Cboe Australia exchange.

The Monochrome Bitcoin ETF's (CBOE: IBTC) holdings are stored offline in a secure device.

Monochrome said this storage method meets Australian institutional custody regulatory standards.

Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew said he is excited to bring the ETF to market.

"This aligns with Monochrome's investor protection-driven mission to offer secure, compliant, and straightforward pathways to participate in this transformative space," he said.

He also said IBTC was the first ETF to hold Bitcoin directly in Australia - a contested claim.

Global X previously told Financial Standard that it launched the first spot bitcoin ETF (CBOE: EBTC) and spot Ethereum ETF (CBOE: EETH) in Australia in May 2022 on the Cboe exchange.

Global X said these ETFs were the first of their kind in the APAC region.

Global X added that these ETFs are structured as dual trust, where each ETF unit grants the holder an "absolute entitlement to the underlying cryptocurrency."

The assets are securely stored offline in institutional-grade storage facilities with Coinbase.

Notably, custody funds are segregated from other parts of Coinbase's business, ensuring they are protected in case of bankruptcy. Additionally, substantial insurance coverage is in place to guard against theft or cybercrime.

"This feeder fund structure is common and has been heavily scrutinised by ASIC," Global X said.

