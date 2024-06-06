Sequoia chief learns his fate at EGM

Sequoia Financial Group held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) this week to consider a resolution to remove chief executive and managing director Garry Crole.

Shareholders voted against removing Crole, securing 59.95% of the votes, with 40.05% of shareholders voting to remove him.

Back in April, Sequoia was informed by a group of shareholders of their plan to propose resolutions to remove Crole and non-executive director Kevin Pattison as directors and replace them with head of professional services Brent Jones and former Xplore Wealth chair Peter Brook.

Those resolutions failed to gain the necessary votes at the EGM.

Back in April, Crole said he was "disappointed" to have to defend his position and acknowledged there had been suggestions of flaws in his leadership style.

"My openness and support of those loyal people around me has been criticised, however I will let my results speak for themselves. I remain as passionate about Sequoia and out team as I always have," Crole said.

"Looking ahead, I have agreed to a new two-year contract with the board during which time I will look to groom and mentor a suitable replacement for the business, who will continue to drive our excellent group performance."

In May, Crole and Pattison turned to the Takeovers Panel to request intervention ahead of the EGM suggesting disgruntled shareholders, Tony Jones and Michael Glennon, failed to disclose the identity of those who were associated with them and the extent of their voting power in Sequoia.

According to a substantial shareholder notice lodged by Glennon on 11 April 2024, Jones, Cojones Pty Ltd, Vonetta Pty Ltd, Attenov Pty Ltd, and Glennon Capital were the other shareholders in Sequoia who were working in conjunction to overturn the leadership.

The cohort had a 10.65% stake and acquired some 3.24 million shares from 26 February 2024 to 21 March 2024, most of which sat with Glennon Capital.

Crole and Pattison told the Takeovers Panel the shareholders purchased additional shares in the company resulting in an increase in collective voting power above 20% which breached Corporations Act section 606.

The stoush was made messier by Jones and Glennon hoping to elect Brent Jones - son of Tony Jones - as the new chief executive.

"They are proposing changes to the Managing Director/CEO role and are proposing that a family member, Mr Brent Jones, becomes the only executive director of your company. They are proposing significant changes to the business be implemented by the new board and executive team," Crole and Pattison said at the time.

"The board's view is that if shareholders are to agree to a change in control scenario where control is ceded to one particular group of shareholders, a control premium should be paid. No control premium is being offered under the Requisitionists' proposal."