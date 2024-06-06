Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Sequoia chief learns his fate at EGM

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 6 JUN 2024   12:36PM

Sequoia Financial Group held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) this week to consider a resolution to remove chief executive and managing director Garry Crole.

Shareholders voted against removing Crole, securing 59.95% of the votes, with 40.05% of shareholders voting to remove him.

Back in April, Sequoia was informed by a group of shareholders of their plan to propose resolutions to remove Crole and non-executive director Kevin Pattison as directors and replace them with head of professional services Brent Jones and former Xplore Wealth chair Peter Brook.

Those resolutions failed to gain the necessary votes at the EGM.

Back in April, Crole said he was "disappointed" to have to defend his position and acknowledged there had been suggestions of flaws in his leadership style.

"My openness and support of those loyal people around me has been criticised, however I will let my results speak for themselves. I remain as passionate about Sequoia and out team as I always have," Crole said.

"Looking ahead, I have agreed to a new two-year contract with the board during which time I will look to groom and mentor a suitable replacement for the business, who will continue to drive our excellent group performance."

In May, Crole and Pattison turned to the Takeovers Panel to request intervention ahead of the EGM suggesting disgruntled shareholders, Tony Jones and Michael Glennon, failed to disclose the identity of those who were associated with them and the extent of their voting power in Sequoia.

According to a substantial shareholder notice lodged by Glennon on 11 April 2024, Jones, Cojones Pty Ltd, Vonetta Pty Ltd, Attenov Pty Ltd, and Glennon Capital were the other shareholders in Sequoia who were working in conjunction to overturn the leadership.

The cohort had a 10.65% stake and acquired some 3.24 million shares from 26 February 2024 to 21 March 2024, most of which sat with Glennon Capital.

Crole and Pattison told the Takeovers Panel the shareholders purchased additional shares in the company resulting in an increase in collective voting power above 20% which breached Corporations Act section 606.

The stoush was made messier by Jones and Glennon hoping to elect Brent Jones - son of Tony Jones - as the new chief executive.

"They are proposing changes to the Managing Director/CEO role and are proposing that a family member, Mr Brent Jones, becomes the only executive director of your company. They are proposing significant changes to the business be implemented by the new board and executive team," Crole and Pattison said at the time.

"The board's view is that if shareholders are to agree to a change in control scenario where control is ceded to one particular group of shareholders, a control premium should be paid. No control premium is being offered under the Requisitionists' proposal."

Read more: Brent JonesGarry CroleGlennon CapitalTakeovers PanelTony JonesSequoia Financial GroupKevin PattisonMichael GlennonXplore Wealth
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Sequoia seeks Takeovers Panel intervention
Sequoia chief's job at stake in upcoming EGM
Sequoia chair steps down
HUB24 hits $100bn milestone
Morrison divestment lifts Sequoia profits
Centric hires chief client officer
Sequoia strikes deal to acquire Clique Paraplanning
Bragg proposes super fund reforms to protect retail investors
ASIC permanently bans adviser who stole client funds
BNP Paribas reappointed as custodian for wealth platform

Editor's Choice

Australian Unity lashed by ASIC over TMD questionnaire

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
Australian Unity Funds Management has been told to stop offering its Select Income Fund, with ASIC saying retail clients are unlikely to understand the questionnaire used to determine whether they would be in the target market.

More businesses fold, unpaid super recovery measure to launch

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
As the number of business insolvencies spike, workers will soon be able to claim unpaid superannuation owed to them by defunct employers.

NZ Super awards mandate to Northern Trust

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:50PM
NZ Super has awarded a mandate to Northern Trust to use its Data Warehouse Solutions offering.

Sequoia chief learns his fate at EGM

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:36PM
Sequoia chief executive Garry Crole has managed to hold onto his position after shareholders voted to keep him in the top spot at an extraordinary general meeting.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach