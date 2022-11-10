Newspaper icon
Confidence in a 'comfortable' retirement nears lows

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 10 NOV 2022   12:49PM

Pre-retiree confidence levels are reaching near historic lows, according to an Investment Trends report.

Confidence levels have plummeted to 10-year lows in pre-retirees feeling prepared for their next stage of life, and only half cited they feel prepared for retirement, the report said.

Non-retirees expect their income in retirement to be on average $3200 per month, however they perceive the income required for a comfortable retirement to be $4300 per month. Moreover, 47% expect to outlive their retirement savings.

The report attributed this pessimistic outlook to concerns regarding medical treatment cost increases, and rising inflation.

Investment Trends research director Dougal Guild commented: "In addition to relying on the government Age Pension, we are starting to see non-retirees making plans to reduce their spending and delay the start of their retirement in order to close this retirement adequacy gap."

The report highlighted that when the time comes to access the right retirement solution, many Australians are largely unaware of the retirement income products offered by their main super fund or are unconvinced those on offer are fit-for-purpose.

While non-retirees recognise longevity protection, a guaranteed minimum income, and flexible access to funds, as the most essential features to be offered, many who value these features don't know they exist in current offerings. For example, only 7% of non-retirees are aware of a retirement income product that provides protection against market falls.

Guild remarked that preference for retirement products varies significantly by age and super balance, however, many fund members are unable to articulate their requirements. This highlights the importance of providing both education and advice at this stage of life, he added.

Meanwhile, the report found that fear of not having enough money to retire is driving non-retirees to seek retirement-related information and wanting to be better prepared. Non-retirees shared they are seeking enhancements around projections of cost of living for different lifestyles, expected weekly income, and inflation adjustments.

"Providing this support and broader advice options is imperative as advice proves to bolster confidence in retirement," Guild concluded.

Read more: Investment TrendsRetirement incomeDougal GuildAge PensionSuperannuationFinancial advice
