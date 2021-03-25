NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Hot flashes
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 25 MAR 2021   11:10AM

Expansion in private sector activity with a dash of inflation.

This is the overriding conclusion that could be derived from the flash estimates of the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys conducted for the US, the Eurozone, the UK and Japan.

The PMI is based on monthly surveys of carefully selected companies, using the same methodology in all countries ("over 40 countries and also for key regions including the eurozone") to facilitate international comparisons.

According to Markit: "The PMI data - which are published earlier than the official data - clearly identify the turning points in the business cycle and closely track the rate of change in key economic variables such as gross domestic product (GDP)."

Here are the survey's key findings: The flash US composite output index eased to a reading of 59.1 in March (from the final reading of 59.5 in February) but remains the second fastest expansion in private sector activity in six years. The services PMI rocketed to an 80-month high of 60.0 points boosted by "stronger client demand and looser coronavirus disease 2019 restrictions". The manufacturing PMI rose to a two-month high reading of 59.0 due to higher client demand.

But as Markit notes: "Producers were increasingly unable to keep pace with demand, however, due mainly to supply chain disruptions and delays. Higher prices have ensued, with rates of both input cost and selling price inflation running far above anything previously seen in the survey's history."

Eurozone business activity returned to expansion in March as indicated by the rise in composite index to 52.5 (from 48.8 in the previous month) - the highest reading in eight months. The manufacturing PMI rose to a record high (since June 1997) of 63.0 in March (from 57.6 in February) and despite remaining in contraction for the seventh straight month - due to renewed coronavirus restrictions, the services PMI improved to 48.8 from 45.7 in February.

Here's Markit's findings on the region's inflation: "The surge in demand for manufactured goods is meanwhile stretching supply chains to an unprecedented extent, in turn pushing costs up at the fastest rate for a decade. These cost pressures will likely feed through to higher consumer price inflation in coming months."

The PMI survey for the UK was even better with the composite PMI reading increasing to a seven-month high of 56.6 in March, with the manufacturing PMI soaring to a 40-month high reading of 57.9 and the services PMI returning to expansion in March to 56.8 - the highest in seven months.

Here's Markit's take in UK inflation: "Positive trends for output, new work and staff hiring were accompanied by another round of steep input cost inflation during March. The latest increase in average cost burdens was the sharpest since February 2017. Private sector companies continued to pass on greater operating expenses to clients, as signalled by an acceleration in the rate of output charge inflation to its highest for over three years in March."

Fourteen months on and Japan's composite PMI remains below the 50 mark. However, it has slightly improved to 48.3 in March from 48.2 in the previous month. The services PMI rose to 46.5 in March but remained in contraction for the 14th consecutive month, hit by coronavirus restrictions. The manufacturing PMI improved to a reading of 52.0 for its second month of expansion.

There are also signs of stirring inflation in Japan. Increases in input and output prices accelerated in the manufacturing sector in March. In the service sector, input prices increased at a faster rate and output charges declined by less.

IHS Markit's flash estimates for March give credence to the equity markets' rotation towards cyclicals and the bond markets' concern over US inflation.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

