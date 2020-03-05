Chief economist update: Australia's gentle turning point to turn

Well, what do you know? Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe had been right all along in his claim that, "the Australian economy appears to have reached a gentle turning point".

The latest Australian National Accounts proved the truth in Lowe's statement. The domestic economy expanded by a better-than-expected 2.2% in the year to the December 2019, up from 1.8% in the previous quarter and after five consecutive quarters of deceleration that took annual GDP growth down to 1.6% in the June 2019 quarter - the slowest pace in six years.

The 0.4% increase in household consumption in the December quarter - driven by a "2.1% rise in clothing and footwear; 1.3% rise in furnishings and household equipment; 0.5% increase in recreation and culture - also indicates that, delayed it may be, the Morrison government's 1 July tax rebates were spent.

It would have been "gently" up, up and away for the Australian economy had it not been for the bushfires and the coronavirus that's sure to impact growth in the first quarter of 2020 - it could extend further out depending on how soon the COVID-19 scare dies down.

The RBA has reportedly downgraded the country's economic growth by 0.5% in the first two months of this year, and that's on top of the 0.2% subtraction caused by the bushfires.

In its "Interim Assessment, Coronavirus: the world economy at risk" report (published 2 March 2020), the Organisation for Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD) slashed its 2020 Australian growth forecast by 0.5% to 1.8%.

Needless to say, this is due to Australia's outsized inter-dependence on China - the coronavirus' ground zero. The OECD's interim assessment lopped 0.8% off its 2020 Chinese economic growth forecast to 4.9%.

This figure is consistent with the latest China PMI readings.

The official NBS Manufacturing PMI dropped to a reading of 35.7 in February from 50.0 in the previous month. This is the lowest level on record and is below market expectations for a decline to 46.0.

Lockdowns, quarantines, disruptions to supply chains and travel restrictions also took the services sector down with the official NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI in China plunging to a record low reading of 29.6 in February 2020 from 54.1 in the previous month.

You, I and Irene might have been too busy panic buying toilet paper that we become oblivious to the counter-measures planned and already implemented by Chinese authorities and the on-going concerted action by central banks around the world.

The RBA's recent rate cut (and promise of more if necessary), the Morrison government's ready to launch stimulus, and the stronger base provided by the better-than-expected domestic growth numbers, should mitigate the downward pressure on the economy.

To paraphrase Confucius, those hoarding toilet papers end up with a lot of crap.