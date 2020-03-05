NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Chief economist update: Australia's gentle turning point to turn
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 5 MAR 2020   10:57AM

Well, what do you know? Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe had been right all along in his claim that, "the Australian economy appears to have reached a gentle turning point".

The latest Australian National Accounts proved the truth in Lowe's statement. The domestic economy expanded by a better-than-expected 2.2% in the year to the December 2019, up from 1.8% in the previous quarter and after five consecutive quarters of deceleration that took annual GDP growth down to 1.6% in the June 2019 quarter - the slowest pace in six years.

The 0.4% increase in household consumption in the December quarter - driven by a "2.1% rise in clothing and footwear; 1.3% rise in furnishings and household equipment; 0.5% increase in recreation and culture - also indicates that, delayed it may be, the Morrison government's 1 July tax rebates were spent.

It would have been "gently" up, up and away for the Australian economy had it not been for the bushfires and the coronavirus that's sure to impact growth in the first quarter of 2020 - it could extend further out depending on how soon the COVID-19 scare dies down.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

The RBA has reportedly downgraded the country's economic growth by 0.5% in the first two months of this year, and that's on top of the 0.2% subtraction caused by the bushfires.

In its "Interim Assessment, Coronavirus: the world economy at risk" report (published 2 March 2020), the Organisation for Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD) slashed its 2020 Australian growth forecast by 0.5% to 1.8%.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

Needless to say, this is due to Australia's outsized inter-dependence on China - the coronavirus' ground zero. The OECD's interim assessment lopped 0.8% off its 2020 Chinese economic growth forecast to 4.9%.

This figure is consistent with the latest China PMI readings.

The official NBS Manufacturing PMI dropped to a reading of 35.7 in February from 50.0 in the previous month. This is the lowest level on record and is below market expectations for a decline to 46.0.

Lockdowns, quarantines, disruptions to supply chains and travel restrictions also took the services sector down with the official NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI in China plunging to a record low reading of 29.6 in February 2020 from 54.1 in the previous month.

You, I and Irene might have been too busy panic buying toilet paper that we become oblivious to the counter-measures planned and already implemented by Chinese authorities and the on-going concerted action by central banks around the world.

The RBA's recent rate cut (and promise of more if necessary), the Morrison government's ready to launch stimulus, and the stronger base provided by the better-than-expected domestic growth numbers, should mitigate the downward pressure on the economy.

To paraphrase Confucius, those hoarding toilet papers end up with a lot of crap.

Read more: CoronavirusMorrisonOECDRBAAustralian National AccountsChina PMIPhilip Lowe
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
RBA expected to cut again; maybe even tomorrow
Chief economist update: Coronavirus causes equity market correction
Chief economist update: Lowe puts Australia on high
Lowe snaps back at critics
Chief economist update: Australians not confident enough
Chief economist update: Australian economy gently turning which way?
Don't over-interpret OECD super fee figures
Chief economist update: As low as Lowe will go
Chief economist update: The A$ will answer the question of how much more
Chief economist update: RBA holds but for how long?
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something omLKboyp