Financial Planning

CFS awards platform technology mandate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 3 FEB 2022   12:34PM

Colonial First State awarded a major technology mandate in a bid to revamp its wrap platform.

Specialist investment platform provider FNZ won the task of transforming FirstWrap, replacing its underlying technology as CFS attempts to cement its lead in the market.

CFS chief distribution officer Bryce Quirk told Financial Standard that FirstWrap will continue as is but will migrate to the new infrastructure some time in 2023.

"By the end of 2022, we will launch a new wrap platform on this new capability. While we are still working through how we will bring those items together in 2023, ultimately, we will launch a new wrap platform offering by the end of this year," he said.

FNZ works with global asset managers and insurers such as Vanguard, abrdn, Findex, and Singlife. CFS chose FNZ following a 12-month selection process based on its IT infrastructure, investment operations and platform-as-a-service capabilities.

It demonstrated the ability to meet the needs of clients and provide greater speed to market, Quirk said.

"FNZ manages about $70 billion across a number of clients in Australia and over $2 trillion in assets globally," he added.

Late last year, Commonwealth Bank relinquished its 55% stake in CFS to KKR.

The FirstWrap revamp is the first major project CFS is focusing on under its new majority owner KKR, which injected it with $430 million to transform its operations.

Financial advisers can expect improved investment selection processes and managed accounts offering.

Advisers can also benefit from increased automation, greater speed and accuracy, and the integration of the platform with other software, he said.

"Financial planning software is critical to advisers, and we think there's an opportunity for that to be enhanced further than how it operates on platforms today," Quirk said.

Rainmaker Information shows that CFS continues to be the dominant platform provider, both for aligned and non-aligned advisers, followed by BT's Panorama and Asgard, Macquarie Wrap, Perpetual's WealthFocus, and AMP's North.

CFS Super chief executive Kelly Power said: "While we already have a strong position in the master trust platform segment, this will greatly strengthen our competitiveness in the wrap platform sector, deliver substantial benefits for our members and their advisers, and allow us to become one of the major players."

Read more: FirstWrapColonial First StateBryce QuirkCFS Super
VIEW COMMENTS

