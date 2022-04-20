Caddick's husband chases payday

The former hairdresser husband of missing, presumed deceased, fraudster Melissa Caddick is continuing to pursue a stake of the wealth Caddick dishonestly amassed - despite ASIC attempting to claw back funds for victims.

Anthony Koletti has been married to Caddick since 2013. He is now staking a claim on the pool of marital assets - including the couple's $17 million, five-bedroom Dover Heights home.

He is also after a portion of Caddick's parents' home, which she purchased for them, worth approximately $4 million and a share in the $2 million worth of jewellery and clothes Caddick amassed.

A blue 2016 Audi R8 V10 and black 2016 Mercedes Benz CLA45 have already been sold, bringing in $360,000, which Koletti also claims an entitlement too. Koletti used to drive the Audi, which had personalised license plates advertising his DJ name.

Finally, Koletti claims a stake in $7 million of shares Caddick owned. While many of her clients were given fake CommSec reports showing the shares Caddick claimed she had bought for them, it appears she purchased some real shares for herself.

Separately, Koletti wants several items owned by the couple returned to him. This includes five John Olsen paintings, Caddick's Gucci wedding dress, his wedding band which was worth $26,000, a number of jewellery items and a digital Louis Vuitton watch.

According to documents filed in court yesterday, Koletti used to earn approximately $70,000 a year as a hairdresser.

However, due to the media storm surrounding Caddick's alleged crimes and disappearance, Koletti claims he has not been able to hold down a job since 2020. He said he has only been able to earn small amounts from his music career and casual hairdressing.

Koletti has told the court he brought $100,000 of assets to the marriage - $70,000 cash and a car.

The purchase of their marital home on Wallangra Road in Dover Heights, an affluent beachside suburb in eastern Sydney, was funded by the sale of a property Caddick previously owned in Kensington which sold for $1.6 million in 2013.

Koletti claims that he cared for Caddick's teenage son from a previous relationship for the entire course of their marriage and that he deposited his income into her account. Koletti continues to be the primary carer for Caddick's son since her disappearance in December 2020.

Koletti's application to the court comes after Caddick's parents - Barbara Grimley and Edward Grimley - pleaded to keep their home. The Grimleys sold their previous home south of Sydney and contributed $1 million from that sale to a new, $2.5 million at the time of purchase, home in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Their daughter, Caddick, advised that she would put the property in her name. The Grimleys were under the impression that Caddick would use the $1 million to pay down the mortgage on their new property - but she never did.

It's estimated about $26 million of investors' money disappeared when Caddick did in November 2020. In February 2021, human remains were found on a beach on the New South Wales south coast and identified as Caddick's.