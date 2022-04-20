Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Caddick's husband chases payday

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 APR 2022   12:46PM

The former hairdresser husband of missing, presumed deceased, fraudster Melissa Caddick is continuing to pursue a stake of the wealth Caddick dishonestly amassed - despite ASIC attempting to claw back funds for victims.

Anthony Koletti has been married to Caddick since 2013. He is now staking a claim on the pool of marital assets - including the couple's $17 million, five-bedroom Dover Heights home.

He is also after a portion of Caddick's parents' home, which she purchased for them, worth approximately $4 million and a share in the $2 million worth of jewellery and clothes Caddick amassed.

A blue 2016 Audi R8 V10 and black 2016 Mercedes Benz CLA45 have already been sold, bringing in $360,000, which Koletti also claims an entitlement too. Koletti used to drive the Audi, which had personalised license plates advertising his DJ name.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

Finally, Koletti claims a stake in $7 million of shares Caddick owned. While many of her clients were given fake CommSec reports showing the shares Caddick claimed she had bought for them, it appears she purchased some real shares for herself.

Separately, Koletti wants several items owned by the couple returned to him. This includes five John Olsen paintings, Caddick's Gucci wedding dress, his wedding band which was worth $26,000, a number of jewellery items and a digital Louis Vuitton watch.

According to documents filed in court yesterday, Koletti used to earn approximately $70,000 a year as a hairdresser.

However, due to the media storm surrounding Caddick's alleged crimes and disappearance, Koletti claims he has not been able to hold down a job since 2020. He said he has only been able to earn small amounts from his music career and casual hairdressing.

Koletti has told the court he brought $100,000 of assets to the marriage - $70,000 cash and a car.

The purchase of their marital home on Wallangra Road in Dover Heights, an affluent beachside suburb in eastern Sydney, was funded by the sale of a property Caddick previously owned in Kensington which sold for $1.6 million in 2013.

Koletti claims that he cared for Caddick's teenage son from a previous relationship for the entire course of their marriage and that he deposited his income into her account. Koletti continues to be the primary carer for Caddick's son since her disappearance in December 2020.

Koletti's application to the court comes after Caddick's parents - Barbara Grimley and Edward Grimley - pleaded to keep their home. The Grimleys sold their previous home south of Sydney and contributed $1 million from that sale to a new, $2.5 million at the time of purchase, home in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Their daughter, Caddick, advised that she would put the property in her name. The Grimleys were under the impression that Caddick would use the $1 million to pay down the mortgage on their new property - but she never did.

It's estimated about $26 million of investors' money disappeared when Caddick did in November 2020. In February 2021, human remains were found on a beach on the New South Wales south coast and identified as Caddick's.

Read more: Melissa CaddickAnthony Koletti
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Caddick's cars head to auction
Caddick's assets will be sold
ASIC drops Caddick charges
Remains of Melissa Caddick found
ASIC zeroes in on bad SMSF advice, conduct
Missing Caddick's mansion on the line
ASIC takes action against missing woman

Editor's Choice

Spirit Super pays tribute to Doug Fry

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
One of Spirit Super's founding directors and its longest serving chair, Doug Fry, passed away last week.

Contango signs distribution deal, flags rebrand

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Contango Asset Management has entered into a distribution agreement with a newly launched private credit manager launched by the former chief investment officer of Merricks Capital. It has also signalled its intention to rebrand.

Heffron adds head of product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
SMSF administrator Heffron has appointed a head of product, hiring from BT.

HESTA confirms bid for Ramsay Health Care

ANDREW MCKEAN
Industry super fund HESTA has announced it is part of a consortium led by KKR to acquire all the issued share capital of Ramsay Health Care.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.