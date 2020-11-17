NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
AustralianSuper executive joins boutique
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 17 NOV 2020   12:17PM

A long-serving AustralianSuper executive has exited after 12 years with the super fund, joining a boutique real estate investment firm.

Daniel Berger joins Delancey, a London-based real estate investment and advisory firm, as property and funds director.

At Delancey, Berger will be responsible for managing and growing funds under management, and has a seat on the firm's steering committee.

Most recently serving as AustralianSuper's investment director for real estate (Europe), he was responsible for a portfolio currently valued at £1.3 billion ($2.4bn), a post he held for over six years based in the UK.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Prior to this, he based in Melbourne, working as a fixed income investment manager and an investment analyst for the super fund.

Berger has also worked at Perpetual, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Bank, and was a director for the King's Cross St Pancras partnership, a voluntary business partnership that raises funds from local businesses that goes toward building the neighbourhood.

Delancey founder and chief executive Jamie Ritblat commented that Berger is a highly motivated senior investment professional with a proven track record of building high-performing investment portfolios.

"[We] look forward to welcoming him to Delancey and working with him in exploring new ventures and opportunities," he said.

Read more: AustralianSuperDelanceyDaniel BergerGoldman SachsJamie RitblatSuperannuation
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AustralianSuper dodges advertising scrutiny
AustralianSuper net-zero promise flawed: MarketForces
Public servants caught in SG bungle
RC recommendations closer to legislation
Jarden continues Australian expansion
Hume scrutinises super fund spend
AustralianSuper backs net-zero emissions
AustralianSuper ratings slide at Morningstar
Super fund increases premiums
Super funds overlook digital engagement
Editor's Choice
Fintechs to merge
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:43PM
InPayTech has entered into a merger agreement to acquire 100% of Comply Path as a wholly owned subsidiary.
ASIC charges BitConnect Australia lead
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:49AM
The former BitConnect Australian national promoter has been charged by ASIC for operating an unregistered investment scheme and making false statements.
FactSet nabs MSCI executive
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:56AM
FactSet has appointed a new regional sales director for Australia and New Zealand hiring a long-time executive from MSCI.
Morningstar adds ESG to analysis
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:03PM
The research house has commenced integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its analysis of funds, asset managers and individual stocks, calling out subpar approaches to ESG.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ZskWHWop