AustralianSuper executive joins boutique

A long-serving AustralianSuper executive has exited after 12 years with the super fund, joining a boutique real estate investment firm.

Daniel Berger joins Delancey, a London-based real estate investment and advisory firm, as property and funds director.

At Delancey, Berger will be responsible for managing and growing funds under management, and has a seat on the firm's steering committee.

Most recently serving as AustralianSuper's investment director for real estate (Europe), he was responsible for a portfolio currently valued at £1.3 billion ($2.4bn), a post he held for over six years based in the UK.

Prior to this, he based in Melbourne, working as a fixed income investment manager and an investment analyst for the super fund.

Berger has also worked at Perpetual, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Bank, and was a director for the King's Cross St Pancras partnership, a voluntary business partnership that raises funds from local businesses that goes toward building the neighbourhood.

Delancey founder and chief executive Jamie Ritblat commented that Berger is a highly motivated senior investment professional with a proven track record of building high-performing investment portfolios.

"[We] look forward to welcoming him to Delancey and working with him in exploring new ventures and opportunities," he said.